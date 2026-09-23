TRAI mandates cheaper, no data phone plans for low-income users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated telecom operators to offer more short-duration, voice-and-SMS-only special tariff vouchers (STVs) aimed at giving low-income consumers greater flexibility and affordable recharge options.

TRAI on Tuesday notified the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026, following a consultation process launched in April this year. The new framework requires telecom service providers to offer the STVs across shorter validity periods, with an appropriate reduction in tariff.

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The move follows TRAI’s observation that, since the implementation of the Telecom Consumer Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, only a limited number of voice-and-SMS-only STVs were being offered, with most concentrated on longer validity periods. This, the regulator noted, restricted affordable short-duration choices, particularly for low-income consumers.

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Under the amended regulations, telecom operators will have to offer STVs corresponding to each validity period of 30 days and less than 30 days for which they offer bundled options.

They will also be required to provide an STV for which validity can be renewed on the same date every month. If that date does not occur in a particular month, the renewal date will be the last day of that month.

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Besides, operators must offer at least one voice-and-SMS-only STV with a validity longer than the shorter validity periods, corresponding to the validity period of the voice, SMS and data STVs offered by them. TRAI said the revised tariff framework would address consumer requirements by providing greater choice to users who do not need data services.

The amendment was finalised after TRAI received 1,132 responses from stakeholders to its draft regulations issued for consultation on April 7. The regulator also held an Open House Discussion (OHD) on the issue on June 15.

BIS certification made mandatory for smartphone screen protectors

The government has made Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification mandatory for smartphone screen protectors, with the new requirement coming into effect from April 1, 2027.

According to a notification issued on Monday, screen protectors have been added to the list of products covered under the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021, and will have to conform to Indian Standard as specified in column 3 IS 19348:2025), with effect from 1st April, 2027.

Screen protectors are the 66th product notified under the regime, which also covers smartphones, laptops, chargers, LED TVs, microwave ovens, printers and set-top boxes.

The move is aimed at curbing the sale of sub-standard products and creating a level playing field for domestic manufacturers. The domestic tempered-glass screen protector market was estimated at 400 million pieces, valued at Rs 20,000 crore, in 2025.

Optiemus Infracom, which has set up a Noida facility to manufacture tempered-glass protectors using Corning technology, plans to start shipments from January 2027. It expects Rs 1,800-2,000 crore revenue from the business this fiscal.

Industry body ICEA said the move could help create a Rs 12,000-16,000 crore quality-driven industry, generate around 60,000 direct and indirect jobs, and contribute about Rs 2,000 crore in GST revenue. TNS