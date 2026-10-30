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Home / Business / TRAI releases draft AI guidelines for telecom sector, seeks public comments by November 27

TRAI releases draft AI guidelines for telecom sector, seeks public comments by November 27

The proposed framework aims to ensure safe, accountable and responsible integration of artificial intelligence into telecommunication networks and services

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:20 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The draft, titled ‘Guidelines on Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Networks and Provision of Telecommunication Services’, has been placed on TRAI’s official website for public consultation. ANI file photo
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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released draft guidelines for the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecommunication networks and services, seeking stakeholder feedback by November 27, 2026. The proposed guidelines aim to ensure the safe, accountable and responsible integration of AI into the telecom ecosystem while providing greater clarity and predictability for industry players and regulators.

The draft, titled ‘Guidelines on Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Networks and Provision of Telecommunication Services’, has been placed on TRAI’s official website for public consultation, an official statement said.

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The move follows the Centre’s release of the India AI Governance Guidelines in February 2026, which seek to harness the potential of artificial intelligence for inclusive development and global competitiveness while addressing the risks it may pose to individuals and society.

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The guidelines are anchored in seven guiding sutras, or principles: Trust is the Foundation, People First, Innovation over Restraint, Fairness & Equity, Accountability, Understandable by Design, and Safety, Resilience & Sustainability. Part IV of the guidelines provides practical guidance for industry stakeholders and regulators to enhance clarity, predictability and accountability across the ecosystem.

The telecommunication sector constitutes a significant part of India’s digital infrastructure. It supports public connectivity, the delivery of essential public e-services, trade and commerce, and the secure and resilient functioning of the country’s critical information infrastructure. The sector is crucial not only for social, economic and commercial activities but also for national security and emergency response.

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At present, AI is being increasingly integrated into telecommunication networks and services. With a view to ensuring the consistent and responsible implementation of the India AI Governance Guidelines in the telecommunication sector, as well as enhancing clarity, predictability and accountability across the ecosystem, TRAI has decided to formulate guidelines on the responsible use of AI in telecommunication networks and the provision of telecommunication services following consultations with stakeholders.

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