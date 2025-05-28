TRAI seeks stakeholders' input on microwave spectrum assignment for telecom services

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday released a Consultation Paper focusing on the assignment of microwave spectrum across several key frequency bands for commercial telecom services.

These bands include the 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, and 21 GHz bands, as well as the E-Band and V-Band.

The consultation paper of TRAI aims to gather the perspectives of stakeholders on various aspects related to the assignment of these microwave spectrum bands. The areas of focus include methodologies for assignment, associated terms and conditions, the quantum of spectrum to be earmarked for backhaul purposes (both commercial and non-commercial/captive use), and the feasibility of allowing low-power indoor consumer device-to-consumer device usage in the V-band on a license-exempt basis.

Stakeholders were also asked for comments on Spectrum charges and related terms and conditions, such as spectrum cap, carrier aggregation, etc., for the assignment of spectrum in the above-mentioned bands for backhaul purposes of commercial telecom services.

The telecom regulator has also sought any other recommendations deemed fit for the purposes mentioned above using the mentioned bands for commercial telecom services.

TRAI has invited written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper by June 25, 2024, and counter-comments by July 9, 2024. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their feedback electronically to advmn@trai.gov.in.

This follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) made on August 12, 2022, which asked TRAI to provide recommendations for the assignment of spectrum in the E&V Bands and for Microwave Access (MWA) and Microwave Backbone (MWB) spectrum within the 6/7/13/15/18/21 GHz frequency ranges.

However, with the enactment of the Telecommunication Act, 2023 in December 2023, TRAI has revisited the matter. In a letter to DoT dated February 20, 2024, TRAI acknowledged the new legislation concerning radio backhaul for telecommunication services. (ANI)

