DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / TRAI takes action against 1.83 Lakh telecom resources to curb unsolicited commercial communications

TRAI takes action against 1.83 Lakh telecom resources to curb unsolicited commercial communications

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) took action against 1.83 lakh telecom resources and blacklisted 263 senders during the first quarter of FY 2026-27 as part of its efforts to curb unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), according to the regulator's quarterly highlights released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

During April-June 2026, the country recorded 1.085 million UCC complaints, of which 0.553 million were classified as actionable complaints. Against this, 1,37,053 telecom resources were barred for 15 days for the first violation, while repeat violations resulted in telecom resources being disconnected for one year. TRAI also blocked 2,873 SMS headers and blacklisted 263 senders for one year.

Advertisement

The enforcement action came against the backdrop of 730.82 billion calls and 691.09 billion SMS messages originating from telecom networks during the quarter. TRAI said the 1.085 million UCC complaints represented approximately 1.5 complaints per million calls.

Advertisement

Consumer participation through the TRAI DND App continued to be a key part of the regulatory framework, accounting for 89 per cent of all UCC complaints received by access providers. Consumers can use the app, their telecom operator's app or website, or call or send an SMS to 1909 to register or modify their Do Not Disturb preferences.

However, more than 1.12 billion subscribers have not registered any DND preference, leaving them accessible to commercial communications from registered telemarketers and senders. TRAI said consumers seeking greater control over promotional communications can register their preferences on the DND registry.

Advertisement

The regulator has also designated the 140xx numbering series for promotional calls and the 1600xx series for service and transactional calls, including communications from the banking, financial services and insurance sectors and government-to-citizen communications. Calls from the 140 series are pre-verified against customer preferences before delivery.

AI-based systems deployed by telecom service providers flagged 22.99 billion incoming calls and 1.44 billion incoming SMS messages as suspected spam during the quarter. The systems analyse calling patterns to identify suspected spam, while warning notifications are issued to entities suspected of sending spam. Over 2.43 lakh warning notifications were issued after the system began sending such alerts on June 23.

TRAI said the measures are aimed at strengthening enforcement, improving transparency and enabling consumers to better identify, control and avoid unsolicited or potentially fraudulent communications. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts