New Delhi [India], June 25: If you've spent time in the world of corporate, chances are you've heard of Shivangi Narula .One of the most recognized faces in the industry, known for leading high-impact sessions for companies like Google, Microsoft, and Fortune 500 companies.

Through her platform Skilldify, Shivangi has been quietly building a powerful upskilling movement, helping professionals across India become the next generation of corporate trainers, life coaches, and public speakers.

Shivangi started her flagship, Train the Trainer Program, which has already shaped the journeys of over 1,000+ trainers & L&D professionals to not just deliver transformations but also scale their business.

Recently, she launched NITC (National Institute of Training & Coaching) -- an initiative designed to bring India's trainers, HR professionals, and creators into one room to connect, grow, and learn from each other.

That's where Trainfluence 2025 was born.

Building a Space That Didn't Exist Before

Trainfluence 2025 wasn't a conference. It was a community in motion.

Over 100 trainers, HR professionals, and influencers came together in New Delhi to co-create something India hadn't seen before: a space where trainers aren't sidelined but celebrated.

What made the day stand out was the mix of people.

Corporate trainers, learning professionals, HR leaders, and creators like Priyank Ahuja, Shivani Gera, Siddhant Garg, Krish Bhatia, Shambhav Gupta, Palakh Khanna, Riya Gadhwal, and more filled the room with conversations that mattered.

"This isn't just another event. This is a revolution. A movement to place India's trainers at the forefront of the learning economy," Narula shared during her opening keynote.

"Trainers are the backbone of transformation in today's workspaces. It's high time we treat them like the change-makers they truly are

Heart of the Room:The VIP Trainers

One of the most special moments was seeing the VIP Trainers come to life. These were handpicked trainers who have consistently built teams, shaped mindsets, and driven real change in companies.

They were not just attendees. They were the core of the event.

The VIP Trainers at Trainfluence 2025 included Vineet, Shubhangi, Mansi, Shivani, Anshul, Malvika, Snighdha, Khushboo, Heena, Kesar, Shilpa, Gunjan, Sunint, Anurag, Sunil, Rhea, Rinki, Puneet, Neha, Vandana Jetley, Vrnda, Akshay, Niti, Harneet, Sheetal, Pallavi, Girdhari, Gurpreet, Sanjeev, Juber, Maansi, Rishika, Somya, Nancy, Natasha, Vishal, and Sunanda.

These names represent the trainers shaping corporate India today and the ones who will lead the learning landscape tomorrow.

One FNG & Trainfluence: A Shared Vision for Future-Ready Spaces

When we began building Trainfluence 2025, we weren't just looking for brands to come on board. We were looking for believers, people who understood what it really takes to shape the future of workplaces in India.

That's why having Group 108 as our Title Sponsor wasn't just a collaboration. It was a real alignment of vision.

Their landmark project, One FNG, is set across 15 acres in Noida and is more than just a commercial development. It's a bold blend of modern workspaces, dynamic retail, and artistic architecture, created to become a true lifestyle destination for the next generation of businesses, professionals, and creators.

What made their presence at Trainfluence special wasn't just the sponsorship. It was their intent. Group 108 came in with a genuine curiosity; they didn't want to simply show what they were building, they wanted to learn from the very people who will eventually shape, work, and lead within those spaces.

Trainers. HR leaders. Creators. The same voices that are transforming workplaces from within.

Their involvement as Title Sponsor wasn't about visibility. It was about alignment.

Because at the heart of both One FNG and Trainfluence is one common goal:

Strong Industry Backing

Along the way, a few more amazing partners helped make Trainfluence feel complete.

House of Beauty added such a refreshing touch, reminding us that learning is important, but so is taking care of yourself.

Printbrix made every little detail pop, from the trainer kits to the name tags, their work made sure every guest felt seen.

Photuvala captured the best moments. The hugs, the laughter, the intense discussions, all beautifully saved for us to look back on.

Masters' Union didn't just give us space, they gave us the right energy. The vibe in their halls made the day flow just the way we had imagined.

TapOnn made networking easy. Their digital cards changed the way people connected, no mess, just a quick tap.

It takes a village to pull off something like this, and this village made every detail count.

The Real Reason It Mattered

One of the most beautiful moments of the day was the launch of the Trainers Impact Awards, a small but important step to finally bring trainers on stage, to not just clap for others but to be clapped for.

Too often, trainers work behind the scenes. This time, we brought them to the front.

The day wasn't just about panels and sessions. It was about trainers learning to pitch themselves to companies, building their brands, creating content, and seeing themselves as more than just deliverers of sessions; they are leaders, creators, and change-makers.

What's Next?

The big news?

Trainfluence is not stopping here.

Shivangi is already gearing up for the next edition, coming to Ahmedabad this July.

And it's going to be even bigger, even bolder.

The movement is growing. The conversations are expanding.

And the trainers?

They're no longer waiting to be discovered.

They are stepping forward, ready to lead, ready to build, and ready to shape the future of corporate learning in India

