Trainocate Honoured with Splunk APJC Authorised Learning Partner Award 2026

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainocate Holdings, one of the world's leading providers of technology and human capability development training, is proud to announce that it has been recognised with the Authorized Learning Partners of the Year by Splunk.

This prestigious recognition celebrates Trainocate's commitment to delivering exceptional Splunk authorised training programmes, empowering learners with the skills required to harness the full potential of data, cybersecurity, observability, and digital resilience solutions and making an impact across the region.

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"This award is meaningful to all of us at Trainocate," said Takashi Ozawa, CEO of Trainocate Holdings. "We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from Splunk. Being acknowledged for our ability to connect learners with Splunk Education across our markets is something we are incredibly proud of. Every Splunk learner we empower, every certification achieved, and every skills transformation journey supported is made possible by our customers for their trust, and to our teams around the world whose dedication makes achievements like this possible. Receiving this inspires us to continue raising the bar and delivering even greater value to the communities we serve as they navigate digital transformation and technological change."

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"This award is a proud moment for our Trainocate team and everyone who has contributed to the growth of our Splunk business. It reflects the strong relationships we have built with our customers and partners, and the consistent effort of our sales, operations, marketing, and training teams. We are committed to helping organisations build the right Splunk capabilities to support their evolving technology needs. This recognition encourages us to continue raising the bar and creating greater value for our customers through skills, expertise, and trusted partnerships," said Hemant Harish Pande, Vice President Sales – Business Skills, Trainocate

"Trainocate has been an important part of expanding access to Splunk learning across APJC. Their reach, local expertise, and commitment to learner success have helped more professionals develop the capabilities needed to get greater value from Splunk. We congratulate Trainocate on this well-deserved recognition," said Chelsea Jamison, Senior Manager, Education Ecosystem | Learn with Cisco, Splunk by Cisco

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With more than 30 years of experience and operations spanning 25 countries, Trainocate continues to deliver world-class technology training through strategic partnerships with leading technology vendors. The company remains committed to empowering learners worldwide with the skills necessary to drive innovation, strengthen cybersecurity readiness, and achieve business success.

About Trainocate Holdings

Trainocate Holdings is one of the most established global technology and human capability development training providers. With over 30 years of experience across 25 countries, Trainocate delivers authorised vendor training, certifications, advanced technology programmes, customised learning solutions, and business skills development. The company empowers over 300,000 individuals and organisations worldwide to embrace lifelong learning and develop the digital skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Media Contact Jabez Immanuel Marketing Manager Jabez.l@trainocate.com www.trainocate.com

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