Trane Technologies Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance, Reaffirms Full-Year EPS Guidance

Highlights (third-quarter 2026 versus third-quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted):

• Organic bookings* up 20 percent, with broad-based growth across all segments

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• Book-to-bill of 107 percent and greater than 100 percent in all segments

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• Backlog of $12.5 billion, up 73 percent; Americas Commercial HVAC up approximately 80 percent

• Reported revenues of $6.8 billion, up 18 percent; organic revenues* up 16 percent

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• GAAP continuing EPS of $4.79; adjusted continuing EPS* of $4.86, both up 25 percent

• Year-to-date free cash flow* of $2.8 billion, up approximately 60 percent

*This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the footnotes of this news release. See attached tables for additional details and reconciliations.

SWORDS, Ireland, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $4.79 for the third quarter of 2026. Adjusted continuing EPS was $4.86, up 25 percent.

Third-Quarter 2026 Results

Financial Comparisons - Third-Quarter Continuing Operations

$, millions except EPS

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Y-O-Y

Change

Organic Y-O-Y

Change

Bookings

$7,248

$5,979

21 %

20 %

Net Revenues

$6,760

$5,743

18 %

16 %

GAAP Operating Income

$1,343

$1,165

15 %

GAAP Operating Margin

19.9 %

20.3 %

(40) bps

Adjusted Operating Income*

$1,364

$1,182

15 %

Adjusted Operating Margin*

20.2 %

20.6 %

(40) bps

Adjusted EBITDA*

$1,447

$1,252

16 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

21.4 %

21.8 %

(40) bps

GAAP Continuing EPS

$4.79

$3.82

25 %

Adjusted Continuing EPS*

$4.86

$3.88

25 %

Pre-Tax Non-GAAP Adjustments, net**

$20.7

$16.7

$4.0

**For details see tables 2 and 3 of the news release.

"We delivered strong performance in the third quarter, including organic revenue growth of 16 percent, record operating income and earnings-per-share growth of 25 percent," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies.

"Our focus on sustainability and energy efficiency continues to resonate with customers, driving bookings growth of 20 percent in the quarter and elevating our backlog to $12.5 billion. We are raising our full-year revenue guidance and reaffirming our earnings-per-share guidance, even as we navigate supply chain and inflationary headwinds. With our strong momentum, leading innovation and talented team, we are well positioned to continue delivering differentiated, long-term shareholder value."

Third-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against third-quarter 2025 unless otherwise noted)

Americas Segment: innovates for customers in the North America and Latin America regions. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating, cooling and ventilation systems, building controls and solutions, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Y-O-Y Change

Organic Y-O-Y

Change

Bookings

$5,681.4

$4,814.6

18 %

16 %

Net Revenues

$5,647.9

$4,663.3

21 %

19 %

GAAP Operating Income

$1,239.3

$1,002.6

24 %

GAAP Operating Margin

21.9 %

21.5 %

40 bps

Adjusted Operating Income

$1,257.9

$1,018.0

24 %

Adjusted Operating Margin

22.3 %

21.8 %

50 bps

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,325.1

$1,077.4

23 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

23.5 %

23.1 %

40 bps

• Strong bookings of $5.7 billion, up 18 percent; organic bookings up 16 percent. Book-to-bill of 101 percent. Americas segment saw strong bookings growth across Commercial HVAC, Residential and Transport.

• Reported revenues were up 21 percent, including approximately 2 percentage points related to acquisitions. Organic revenues were up 19 percent.

• GAAP operating margin was up 40 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 50 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 40 basis points.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment: innovates for customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The EMEA segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems and services, energy services and solutions, building controls, and transport refrigeration systems.

$, millions

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Y-O-Y Change

Organic Y-O-Y

Change

Bookings

$1,109.4

$791.1

40 %

41 %

Net Revenues

$755.8

$749.6

1 %

2 %

GAAP Operating Income

$129.9

$147.0

(12) %

GAAP Operating Margin

17.2 %

19.6 %

(240) bps

Adjusted Operating Income

$129.6

$147.9

(12) %

Adjusted Operating Margin

17.2 %

19.7 %

(250) bps

Adjusted EBITDA

$141.4

$157.4

(10) %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

18.7 %

21.0 %

(230) bps

• Strong bookings up 40 percent; organic bookings were up 41 percent. Book-to-bill of 147 percent.

• Reported revenues were up approximately 1 percent, including approximately 1 percentage point of unfavorable foreign exchange impact. Organic revenues were up 2 percent.

• GAAP operating margin was down 240 basis points; adjusted operating margin was down 250 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was down 230 basis points.

Asia Pacific Segment: innovates for customers throughout the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Y-O-Y Change

Organic Y-O-Y

Change

Bookings

$457.1

$373.4

22 %

21 %

Net Revenues

$356.0

$329.6

8 %

7 %

GAAP Operating Income

$66.2

$74.2

(11) %

GAAP Operating Margin

18.6 %

22.5 %

(390) bps

Adjusted Operating Income

$66.2

$74.2

(11) %

Adjusted Operating Margin

18.6 %

22.5 %

(390) bps

Adjusted EBITDA

$70.3

$76.8

(8) %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

19.7 %

23.3 %

(360) bps

• Strong bookings up 22 percent, organic bookings up 21 percent. Book-to-bill of 128 percent.

• Reported revenues were up 8 percent, including approximately 1 percentage point of positive foreign exchange impact. Organic revenues were up 7 percent.

• GAAP operating margin was down 390 basis points, adjusted operating margin was down 390 basis points, adjusted EBITDA margin was down 360 basis points.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

$, millions

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Y-O-Y Change

Cash From Continuing Operating Activities Y-T-D

$3,060

$2,054

$1,006

Free Cash Flow Y-T-D*

$2,828

$1,786

$1,042

Working Capital/Revenue*

0.3 %

3.9 %

(360) bps

Cash Balance September 30

$1,227

$1,126

$101

Debt Balance September 30

$4,218

$4,616

($398)

• Through September 30, 2026, cash flow from continuing operating activities was approximately $3.1 billion and free cash flow was approximately $2.8 billion.

• Year-to-date through October, the Company deployed or committed approximately $3.4 billion of capital including approximately $930 million for dividends, $1,080 million for M&A, and $1.4 billion for share repurchases.

• The Company expects to pay a competitive and growing dividend and to deploy 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders over time.

Company Raises Full-Year 2026 Revenue Guidance

• The Company expects full-year 2026 reported revenue growth of approximately 13.5 percent and organic revenue growth of approximately 11 percent versus full-year 2025.

• The Company expects GAAP continuing EPS for full-year 2026 of approximately $15.00 to $15.10, including $0.20 for non-GAAP adjustments. The Company expects adjusted continuing EPS for full-year 2026 of $15.20 to $15.30.

• Additional information regarding the Company's 2026 guidance is included in the Company's third-quarter earnings presentation found at www.tranetechnologies.com in the Investor Relations section.

This news release includes "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our future financial performance and targets, including revenue, EPS, and earnings; our business operations; demand for our products and services, including bookings and backlog; capital deployment, including the amount and timing of our dividends, our share repurchase program, anticipated capital commitments for M&A activity, and our capital allocation strategy; our available liquidity; our anticipated revenue growth, and the performance of the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, global economic conditions, including recessions and economic downturns, inflation, volatility in interest rates and foreign exchange; trade protection measures such as import or export restrictions, tariffs, or quotas; changing energy prices; worldwide geopolitical conflict; financial institution disruptions; climate change and our sustainability strategies and goals; future health care emergencies on our business, our suppliers and our customers; commodity shortages; price increases; government regulation; restructurings activity and cost savings associated with such activity; secular trends toward decarbonization, energy efficiency and internal air quality, the outcome of any litigation, including the risks and uncertainties associated with the Chapter 11 proceedings for our deconsolidated subsidiaries Aldrich Pump LLC and Murray Boiler LLC; cybersecurity risks; and tax audits and tax law changes and interpretations. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events and how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This news release also includes non-GAAP financial information, which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial information and reconciliation to GAAP are attached to this news release.

All amounts reported within the earnings release above related to net earnings (loss), earnings (loss) from continuing operations, earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, adjusted EBITDA and per share amounts are attributed to Trane Technologies' ordinary shareholders.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more information, visit tranetechnologies.com.

10/30/2026

(See Accompanying Tables)

• Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

• Tables 2 - 5: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

• Table 6: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

• Table 7: Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

• Table 8: Balance Sheet Metrics and Free Cash Flow

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