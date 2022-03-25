Transactions on GeM portal cross Rs1 lakh cr

New Delhi, March 24
Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in the current fiscal due to a sharp increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments, the Government said on Thursday.
With this figure, the GeM is among the top five e-public procurement systems globally with no Chinese products on the portal. It was launched in 2016 for the online purchase of goods and services by all Central ministries and departments.
The portal had earlier achieved this mark in four-and-a-half years, said GeM portal’s CEO PK Singh. Going by the trend, he was hopeful of procurements via the portal to cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore. During the current fiscal, procurement by central public sector enterprises was Rs 43,000 crore.
