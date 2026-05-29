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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: TransBnk, a corporate banking infrastructure company enabling connected financial operations for banks and enterprises, has announced the launch of CBNxT 2026, India's first dedicated corporate banking summit. Scheduled to be held on 4th June 2026 at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the inaugural edition is being positioned as an annual flagship platform for the country's evolving corporate banking ecosystem.

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Designed as a neutral, industry-first platform, CBNxT 2026 aims to bring together stakeholders across banks, enterprises, fintechs, NBFCs, investors, policymakers and technology providers to discuss the future of corporate banking, transaction banking and enterprise financial infrastructure in India.

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The full-day, single-track summit is expected to host over 400 senior delegates through a curated, invitation-led format. Confirmed speakers and participants include senior leaders from institutions such as YES Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of America, DBS Bank, Barclays, NPCI Bharat BillPay, CAMSPay, Pine Labs, Bajaj Finserv, Bessemer Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and Arkam Ventures, among others.

CBNxT 2026 will focus on some of the most consequential shifts shaping the future of corporate banking and enterprise finance. Discussions at the summit will span AI-native banking infrastructure, treasury digitisation and real-time financial visibility, trade and supply chain finance, cross-border payments and CBDCs, commercial cards and business payments, API-first transaction banking, banking system modernisation, embedded finance and the evolution of agentic payment systems.

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"Corporate banking sits at the heart of how businesses operate, grow and move capital. As enterprise financial operations continue to evolve, the need for stronger collaboration across banks, enterprises, fintechs, investors and policymakers becomes increasingly important. CBNxT is our effort to create a dedicated industry platform where the ecosystem can come together to discuss the future of connected financial infrastructure and enterprise banking operations. Our vision is to build a platform that contributes meaningfully to the transformation of corporate banking in India," said Vaibhav Tambe, Co-Founder & CEO, TransBnk.

The summit will also witness the release of Liquidity Network, a forward-looking industry report focused on how financial networks are rewiring corporate banking in India.

CBNxT 2026 is being supported by ecosystem and community collaborators including FACE, Headstart Network Foundation, India Blockchain Forum, The Digital Fifth, The Ecosystem Community and Picxele, among others.

About TransBnk

TransBnk is a corporate banking infrastructure company enabling banks, enterprises, NBFCs, fintechs and financial institutions to manage interconnected financial operations through integrated infrastructure, APIs and SaaS-based platforms.

Founded by ex-bankers, TransBnk covers the full spectrum of corporate banking. Its ecosystem includes TrustHub for enterprise financial operations including treasury, payments, collections, reconciliation and commercial cards etc; TxB Hub for banking platforms, cash management, trade management and supply chain finance and more; ReconX for AI-powered reconciliation across banking operations; and API Hub for connected banking workflows and enterprise infrastructure capabilities.

The company is focused on enabling more connected, scalable and intelligent corporate banking and enterprise financial operations across modern financial ecosystems.

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