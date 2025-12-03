Transworld Furtichem’s New Research Reveals Severe Monsoon Impact; Company Launches Recovery Measures for Farmers and Dealers

Mumbai, 03rd December 2025: Transworld Furtichem Ltd., a leading company in crop nutrition and plant recovery solutions, has released its internal assessment on the impact of the 2025 monsoon season, highlighting widespread crop losses, nutrient leaching and financial distress across major agricultural states. Based on field surveys, dealer feedback and agronomist observations, the assessment confirms that the 2025 kharif season has been one of the most disrupted in recent years. According to the report, the southwest monsoon — recorded at 108% of the long-period average — brought erratic and prolonged rainfall from May to October. Several districts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar and parts of North India witnessed 25–60% excess rainfall during critical growth stages, triggering submergence, flower drop, fungal outbreaks, pest flare-ups and severe physiological stress across field and horticulture crops.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been out in the fields talking to farmers who watched their crops struggle under relentless rain. What we saw on the ground reflected clearly in our assessment - nutrients washed away, soils weakened, and plants unable to recover at the pace they normally would. It’s a difficult situation for any grower. That’s why our team has focused on practical, science-backed solutions that can genuinely help crops bounce back.” said - Dr. Manish Singh, Assistant Vice President (AVP) – Technical The analysis highlights sharp productivity and income losses across key commodities.

• Grapes: Maharashtra’s grape belts, including Nashik, recorded an estimated 50% drop in production, with potential losses exceeding ₹3,500 crore; some pockets reported declines near 70%.

• Crop Losses in Nanded: Over 6.48 lakh hectares of crops were damaged, with ₹553.48 crore sanctioned under state relief norms. • Tomato Market Crash: Farmers across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, MP and Andhra Pradesh reported mandi prices falling to ₹5–15/kg against normal levels of ₹25–30/kg.

• Banana Prices Collapse: Major belts recorded prices at ₹1.5–3/kg, further hit by Cyclone Montha in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The assessment warns that the impact of the extended monsoon will continue into the rabi season. Prolonged rains until late October have delayed land preparation due to silting and waterlogging, signalling slower rabi sowing, reduced kharif output, lower foodgrain buffers, and potential inflationary pressures in the months ahead.

• The report finds 25–60% excess rainfall across key states leading to widespread crop losses, nutrient depletion and commodity price crashes.

• Warnings of delayed rabi sowing, lower foodgrain buffers and rising inflation risks due to extensive kharif disruption.

“In many districts, we’ve met dealers and farmers who are worried—not just about damaged crops, but about how they will manage the months ahead. When farm purchases slow down and market prices crash, the pressure on the entire ecosystem becomes very real. This is why we felt the need to step up with flexible credit, stronger field support and programmes like our Lucky Dip initiative. These may seem like small measures, but they make a big difference when people are trying to get back on their feet. Our goal is to stand beside our partners and farmers during this tough phase and help them prepare confidently for the rabi season.” said Varun Kandhari, AGM, Transworld Furtichem Ltd.

While the government has introduced relief mechanisms to address the widespread impact, true on-ground recovery will also depend on complementary technical, nutritional, and economic support from the agri-input industry. In response, Transworld Furtichem Ltd. has launched a set of targeted support interventions across affected districts. These include Rapid Rebound Nutrition Kits to restore crops after nutrient loss, Nutrient adjustment strategies guided by soil and water test results, and extended credit terms to support dealers facing reduced farm purchases. The company has also set up Agro advisory group to provide rainfall-linked nutrition advisories, pest and disease guidance and social media based agronomic support. Partnerships with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are being expanded to deliver cost-effective recovery packages and demonstration trials. The company has launched a Lucky Dip programme offering crop-specific advisories and free samples of sulphate-based potassic fertilisers to promote healthier soils and sustainable nutrient use.

Mr. Yogesh Chandra, Vice President, Sale & Marketing from Transworld Furtichem Ltd. said, “Our findings show the scale of disruption farmers are facing this year. At a time when 25–60% excess rainfall has damaged crops and depressed prices across multiple states, the agri-input industry must respond with science-backed guidance and flexible support. Our initiatives are designed to help farmers recover faster and prepare for the rabi season with greater confidence.” With the release of this assessment and the roll-out of its support initiatives, Transworld Furtichem Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to enhancing agricultural resilience and standing firmly with farming communities during one of the most challenging monsoon seasons in recent years.

About Transworld Furtichem Ltd.

Transworld Furtichem Ltd. is a leading Indian manufacturer of specialty crop-nutrition solutions, known for being the country’s first producer of Sulphate of Potash (SOP). With advanced manufacturing facilities across India, the company offers a wide portfolio of water-soluble fertilizers, specialty NPKs, micronutrients and biostimulants. Transworld is committed to improving farm productivity through science-backed nutrition, farmer-focused advisory and sustainable agri-input innovation.

