Travel, hospitality hiring outlook strengthens as 81% of employers plan workforce expansion: Report

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India’s travel and hospitality sector is expected to see a Net Employment Change (NEC) of 12.3 per cent in the October-March period of FY2026-27, with 81 per cent of employers planning to expand their workforce, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

The hiring outlook points to continued demand for talent across frontline operations, sales and marketing, and business support functions as employers prepare for the coming half-year.

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As per the report, blue-collar roles lead hiring intent in the sector, with 52 per cent of employers planning workforce expansion in these functions. Sales and marketing follows closely at 50 per cent, while finance stands at 40 per cent. Information technology accounts for 31 per cent and back-office and administration for 22 per cent.

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The report said Mumbai emerged as the leading location for planned workforce expansion in travel and hospitality, with 29 per cent hiring intent. Bengaluru followed at 27 per cent and Delhi at 20 per cent. Kolkata and Gurugram also featured among the key locations, at 19 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.

The sector is also expected to see higher salary increments in the current financial year. According to TeamLease Services’ Jobs & Salaries Primer FY2026-27, the travel and hospitality industry is projected to record a salary increment of 9.2 per cent in FY27, compared with 8.5 per cent in FY26.

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The report attributed the projected increase to the expansion of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), experiential tourism and rising travel demand from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Commenting on the findings, Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President at TeamLease Services, said workforce readiness remained important for maintaining service quality and operational efficiency in the sector.

“As travel patterns evolve and businesses prepare for seasonal fluctuations, employers will need to balance staffing flexibility with the need for consistent customer experiences,” he said.

The report is based on a survey of 1,239 businesses across 23 industries and 20 cities in India, conducted between July and August 2026. (ANI)

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