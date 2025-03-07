VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: Whether it is your honeymoon or a foreign trip with friends or family, a vacation can be expensive. Major costs include airfare, hotel accommodation, meals, sightseeing, local transfers, shopping, etc. Exhausting your savings on the trip is not a good idea when you can borrow a Personal Loan for travel from Hero FinCorp. Use their online app for Personal Loan applications and fulfil your travel aspirations without touching your savings. Read on to learn more about how to secure a Personal Loan with the Hero FinCorp loan app.

Choose a Destination

Advertisement

The most crucial step is choosing your travel destination wisely. Research the attractions and their costs and ensure they fulfil your aspirations. Moreover, choose a destination that fits your budget even after borrowing the loan. Plan your trip during a period when the costs are comparatively lower than the peak season.

Research the Destination

Advertisement

Once you choose the destination, do an extensive amount of research and accumulate information on the specific locations, places to visit, food to eat, things to do, things to buy, etc. Also, for proper preparation, verify the currency, visa norms, transport network, etc.

Make a Budget

The next important thing is to create an estimated travel budget. Evaluate your costs, including flight tickets, visa charges, hotel tariff, meals, sightseeing, local transport, activities, etc. Approaching a travel agent and getting an approximate quote will make things simpler. You can compare tour packages from different agents and finalise one that covers the maximum at reasonable rates. Add a buffer of around 20% to the estimated cost to reach a final figure.

Check Your Finances

After having a rough estimate of the trip's cost, check your finances and see how much you can spend from your savings. If you don't want to deplete your savings on the trip's expenses, consider financing them with a Personal Loan for travel. Planning the trip with a Loan for travel distributes the costs into EMIs. Using the Hero FinCorp online app for Personal Loan, you can borrow an amount of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 Lakh and repay it in 12 to 36 months.

Install the Hero FinCorp Loan App

Download the Hero FinCorp loan app for the complete details of the loan schemes available. Go through the details carefully to know their interest rates, repayment schedules, extra fees, application procedure, etc.

Check Your Loan Eligibility

Hero FinCorp has straightforward eligibility criteria that most aspiring borrowers can fulfil. Still, you must fulfil each condition to qualify. Whether you are a salaried or a self-employed individual, you must fulfil the following eligibility conditions to obtain a Personal Loan from Hero FinCorp:

* Age: 21 to 58 years

* Citizenship: Indians only

* Occupation: Salaried and self-employed

* Minimum Income: Rs 15,000 per month

* Minimum Work Experience: Six months for salaried; Two years for self-employed

Prepare the Documents

Hero FinCorp supports a digital loan procedure that does not require any office visits or paperwork. Still, you must provide a few necessary documents to apply for a Personal Loan for travel. Prepare the following documents according to your occupation:

* Mandatory Documents: Dully filled application form and passport-sized coloured photograph

* Identity Proof: Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license

* Address Proof: Aadhaar card, Passport, driving license, utility bill, ration card

For Salaried Employees:

* Home Ownership Proof: Property documents, electricity bills, maintenance bills

* Income Proof: Form 16, last six months' bank account statements of the salary account, previous three months' salary slips

* Job Continuity Proof: Current employer's appointment letter, previous employer's experience certificate

For Self-Employed Professionals:

* Office Address Proof: Rent agreement, property documents, utility bills, maintenance bill

* Income Proof: Last two years' income tax returns, last six months' bank statement

* Business Existence Proof: Company's registration certificate, shop establishment proof, copy of tax registration

Apply Online

After completing and submitting the online application form, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to confirm your application and verify your KYC details online. The app will verify your eligibility and send you a loan offer. Review the offer carefully and accept the deal to get disbursal timely.

Your body and mind will feel much better after travelling to your dream destination. However, if finance holds you back, cover the trip's expenses with a Personal Loan for travel from Hero FinCorp. Download the Hero FinCorp online app for Personal Loan and get the required funding to make happy memories.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this blog post is intended for informational purposes only. The content is based on research and opinions available at the time of writing. While we strive to ensure accuracy, we do not claim to be exhaustive or definitive. Readers are advised to independently verify any details mentioned here, such as specifications, features, and availability, before making any decisions. Hero FinCorp does not take responsibility for any discrepancies, inaccuracies, or changes that may occur after the publication of this blog. The choice to rely on the information presented herein is at the reader's discretion, and we recommend consulting official sources and experts for the most up-to-date and accurate information about the featured products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)