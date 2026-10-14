Traveloka SEA Index Q3 2026: Faith and Heritage Stand Out Across Southeast Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 14: A sacred site can give a journey its purpose, while a historic town can give it a different pace. Traveloka's Q3 2026 SEA Index brings that idea into focus: accommodation bookings from Indonesia to Mecca rose by more than half year on year, travelers from Malaysia showed interest in Borobudur, and bookings from Vietnam to Luang Prabang increased.

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Across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, the quarter's findings invite a closer look at what makes a destination worth the journey. Faith and heritage provide the central thread, while cooler climates, seasonal landscapes, and distinctive city experiences give each market its own intentional travel story.

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Indonesia: Cool escapes close to home, faith farther afield

Indonesia took to the road, with Wonosobo and Sukabumi leading the way in terms of growth for Indonesia's domestic market, putting Central Java's cool highlands in focus as a reprieve from the dry season. Internationally, accommodation bookings to Mecca rose by more than half, with Mecca, Jeddah, and Madinah all among Indonesia's top ten fastest-rising international destinations.

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Malaysia: A neighboring country, centuries of discovery

For Malaysia, a trip to neighboring Indonesia can open a window onto the region's intertwined religious histories. Interest in Borobudur from Malaysia brings that heritage connection into focus. The Buddhist monument and nearby Prambanan Temple complex offer the foundations of a temple itinerary through Java, with growing bookings to Magelang and Yogyakarta reinforcing the connection. The draw is tangible: centuries of architecture, belief, and storytelling within one regional journey.

Singapore: A change of season, as well as scenery

Melbourne adds a seasonal twist to Singapore's travel story. Its winter runs from June to August, followed by spring from September, offering a different calendar of experiences for travelers used to year-round tropical warmth. Bookings to the city more than tripled year on year. Alongside Jeju and the East Asian cities filling Singapore's fastest-riser list, Melbourne puts the appeal of a cool-weather city break in the spotlight.

Thailand: The rainy season has its own attractions

Rain is part of Khao Yai's appeal. During its June-to-September wet season, forests and grasslands turn lush and waterfalls swell, giving a familiar escape near Bangkok a distinct seasonal character. Its position as Thailand's fastest-rising domestic destination puts that green-season landscape in focus. Overseas, Chongqing led the international list, offering the very different spectacle of a mountain city and its neon skyline.

Vietnam: An overseas escape at a different pace

In Luang Prabang, heritage is part of everyday life: morning almsgiving remains a daily Buddhist tradition, alongside the former royal capital's temples and historic streets. For travelers from Vietnam, neighboring Laos offers an overseas escape built around that quieter rhythm. Bookings to Luang Prabang more than doubled year on year from a smaller base. Meanwhile, New York searches rose 152%, showing that a heritage escape close to home and a big-city dream can share the same market's travel imagination.

These journeys give the quarter a human scale: a temple around which to build an itinerary, a city with a different seasonal rhythm, or a landscape transformed by rain. Beach discovery remains part of that picture too. Phú Quốc led the newcomers to the regional board, outpacing its origin-market booking-growth benchmark in all five markets and cementing its status as a premier Southeast Asia beach destination.

Read the full Q3 2026 Traveloka SEA Index at [www.traveloka.com/en-sg/traveloka-sea-index/2026/q3].

About the Traveloka SEA Index

The Traveloka SEA Index is a quarterly report on travel trends across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, based on Traveloka's first-party booking and search data. Drawing on flight, accommodation, and activity insights, it highlights destinations gaining momentum, differences between markets, and the places capturing travelers' interest. The Index helps the travel industry, media, and travelers understand how the region's travel patterns are evolving. Findings reflect activity on Traveloka; destination rankings focus on booking growth rather than total visitor numbers, while searches are reported separately as a measure of interest.

Q3 2026 data note

This edition covers activity recorded from July 1 – September 30, 2026. Bookings measure transactions, not unique travelers or completed trips; destination activity does not establish individual travel motivations.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel platform, bringing flights, hotels, activities, travel insurance, and eSIM together in a single app. Founded in 2012, Traveloka now operates across Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka was named Best Travel App at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards. With access to over 2 million hotels worldwide and 24/7 live chat support, Traveloka's mission is to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone across the region and beyond.

CONTACT: Randall Sim, randall.sim@traveloka.com

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