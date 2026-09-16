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Home / Business / TreasureNOVA Completes Brand Transformation and Advances Public Listing Plans, Entering a New Phase of Development

TreasureNOVA Completes Brand Transformation and Advances Public Listing Plans, Entering a New Phase of Development

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: TreasureNOVA, a blockchain-based digital collectibles platform, has completed its brand transformation from NOVA to TreasureNOVA and is advancing its public listing plans as part of its broader international development strategy, officially entering a new phase of development.

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The transformation marks the platform’s continued development in the fields of digital collectibles and blockchain technology, accompanied by broader upgrades to its brand identity, infrastructure, and long-term development strategy.

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From NOVA to TreasureNOVA

The transition from NOVA to TreasureNOVA represents a new chapter in the platform’s development, with a greater focus on digital collectibles, NFT-based digital art, blockchain technology, and digital ownership experiences.

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Under the TreasureNOVA brand, the platform is developing a broader framework designed to support digital collecting, platform infrastructure, and ecosystem participation.

The company’s development strategy centers on building a more structured digital environment while continuously strengthening the technical and operational capabilities supporting the platform.

Strengthening Platform Infrastructure

As part of its next stage of development, TreasureNOVA will continue strengthening its platform infrastructure and operational framework.

The company is focused on enhancing platform functionality and establishing more structured systems for account management, digital asset information, and platform operations.

These initiatives are intended to provide a stronger foundation for the continued development of the TreasureNOVA digital collectibles ecosystem and future platform capabilities.

The company also plans to continue evaluating technology and ecosystem opportunities that can support the platform’s long-term international development.

Introducing Enhanced Asset Verification

As part of its broader platform development and security initiatives, TreasureNOVA is introducing an enhanced asset verification framework.

The verification process provides a structured approach for reviewing and confirming account-related asset information, while strengthening account integrity and ensuring greater consistency in asset records.

The framework is designed to establish a clearer connection between user accounts and associated digital assets, while strengthening operational controls and asset information management.

TreasureNOVA views the verification framework as part of its broader strategy for platform security, account integrity, and responsible digital asset management.

As the platform continues to develop, the company plans to further refine its verification and account management processes.

Expanding International Operations

As part of its broader international development strategy, TreasureNOVA is advancing its plans to pursue a public listing and explore international capital markets.

The public listing initiative represents an important step in the company’s long-term corporate development strategy and reflects its ambition to expand its business and technology ecosystem internationally.

Any potential listing remains subject to applicable review processes, regulatory requirements, and other relevant conditions.

The company views its public listing plans as part of its broader development strategy, alongside continued investment in platform infrastructure, technology, and the digital collectibles ecosystem.

Building a Digital Collectibles Ecosystem

As blockchain technology continues to influence how digital ownership, art, and collectibles are created, presented, and experienced, TreasureNOVA’s development is evolving alongside the industry.

Digital collectibles have developed into a broader category encompassing digital art, blockchain-based ownership records, and emerging forms of online collecting.

TreasureNOVA aims to contribute to this evolving sector by combining blockchain technology with a platform focused on digital collectibles and digital collecting experiences.

The company is pursuing a development strategy designed to connect digital art, blockchain infrastructure, and digital ownership within a structured platform environment.

As the global digital collectibles industry continues to evolve, TreasureNOVA plans to explore opportunities to expand its ecosystem while continuously enhancing its technology and platform capabilities.

TreasureNOVA’s New Direction

The transition from NOVA to TreasureNOVA represents more than a change in brand identity. It reflects the company’s broader strategy of developing its platform, strengthening its infrastructure, and establishing a foundation for long-term growth.

Official Website: https://treasurenova.net

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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