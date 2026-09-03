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Home / Business / Treasury of Trousseau 2026: Where Couture, Craftsmanship and Celebration Come Together

Treasury of Trousseau 2026: Where Couture, Craftsmanship and Celebration Come Together

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ANI
Updated At : 11:52 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 3: DLF Luxury Malls’ marquee showcase, Treasury of Trousseau 2026, returns to India’s first and finest luxury shopping destination, DLF Emporio, New Delhi, from 3rd to 5th September. Set against the  backdrop of the festive and wedding season, the three-day celebration brings together celebrated  designers and luxury brands through a series of couture showcases, new collection unveilings, designer  interactions and special presentations.

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The event brings the spirit of the Indian wedding and festive season in all its grandeur to life through  couture, design and luxury. From statement bridal and occasion wear to new collections and distinctive  pieces, the showcase oMers brides, grooms, families and shoppers a chance to discover, shop and  engage with some of the country’s most sought-after designers and luxury brands

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Event Highlights

Day One (3rd Sept)

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- An Afternoon with Patine will open the showcase with an intimate luncheon at Cha Shi, Ground Floor,  DLF Emporio, from 12 PM to 3 PM, setting the tone for the three-day celebration of fashion and design.  This will be followed by Couture, Craft and Conversation with Tarun Tahiliani from 4 PM to 7 PM, also at  Cha Shi, oMering guests an intimate look into the designer’s creative journey, his approach to couture  and the craft behind his work.

- The evening will culminate with The Unveiling of Maison Celestial and a Fashion Showcase by Ranna Gill  at Café Emporio, Ground Floor, from 8 PM to 11 PM, marking the launch of the designer’s new oMering  with a presentation of the collection.

Day Two (4th Sept)

- An Evening Wear Collection Celebration with Gaurav Gupta will take place at the 2nd Floor Atrium from  12 PM to 4 PM, bringing The Evening wear collection Fall 26 to Delhi for the first time following its debut  earlier this year.

- A Ceremonial Sundowner with Arpita Mehta will follow from 4 PM to 7 PM at VINCI, 3rd Floor,  celebrating the designer’s contemporary approach to occasion wear through Ceremonial. The day will  conclude with Past, Present and Beyond: A Fashion Showcase by Krèsha Bajaj at Café Emporio, Ground  Floor, from 8 PM to 11 PM, bringing together new creations and signature archival designs.

Day Three (5th Sept)

- An Afternoon of Elegance with Dabiri will open the final day at VINCI, 3rd Floor, from 12 PM to 3 PM,  where guests will discover the designer’s latest collection, Haathkari. This will be followed by A  Sundowner with Namrata Joshipura from 2 PM to 4 PM at VINCI, where the designer will present Festive  2026, an expression of tradition reimagined for the modern woman.

- Treasury of Trousseau will culminate with A Celebration of Crystal & Creation with Baccarat at Café  Emporio, Ground Floor, from 8 PM to 11 PM. The soirée will celebrate the Maison’s heritage and  craftsmanship, with an immersive presentation featuring the Elephant Vase in Midnight Blue Crystal. A  rare reinterpretation of Baccarat’s celebrated Elephant Liquor Cabinet, the piece traces its inspiration to  the original model that won a gold medal at the 1878 Paris World’s Fair. The historic design was inspired by Napoleon’s proposed elephant fountain for the Place de la Bastille, while one example of the limited edition cabinet is said to have been commissioned in the 1920s by the Maharaja of Baroda to celebrate  the Indian Elephant Festival. The new interpretation features a midnight blue crystal elephant carrying a  vase adorned with a Japanese bamboo motif, paired with finely gilded bronze.

Meet the Designer: Curated Appointments

- Ensemble – Pankaj S Heritage: 2nd–3rd Sept, 12 PM–7 PM

- Ensemble Prêt – Amit Hansraj of Inca: 3rd Sept

- Surekha Jain – Celebration Atelier: 5th Sept, 2–5 PM, By Appointment Only

- Satya Paul – Meet the Designer: 5th Sept

- Namrata Joshipura – Meet the Designer: 5th Sept, 2–4 PM

Exclusive Brand OMerings

Adding to the showcase, guests can discover new collections, exclusive launches and special oMerings  from Patine, Tarun Tahiliani, Arpita Mehta, Kresha Bajaj, Gaurav Gupta, Ranna Gill, Dabiri, Namrata  Joshipura, Falguni Shane Peacock, Anushree Reddy, Satya Paul, Ensemble and Ensemble Prêt,  alongside Baccarat’s special presentation. Falguni Shane Peacock will present The Maharani Edit, a  tribute to Udaipur where Rajasthani artistry meets contemporary glamour, while Anushree Reddy will  introduce Virah and Rose Archive, moving from bridal grandeur to delicate contemporary romance.

Satya Paul will present Untamed, its Festive 2026 collection, reimagining the brand’s iconic prints  through Aseem Kapoor’s future-facing vision.

Across all three days, patrons will also discover a calendar of designer interactions, workshops, in-store  pop-ups and personalised retail experiences across DLF Emporio. Outhouse will present ‘Spell It Your  Way’, where alphabet bracelets can be personalised one letter at a time. Ensemble will showcase  Toshakhana, featuring Pankaj S Heritage’s wedding and bridal collection rooted in rare Indian craft, from  2nd–3rd September, 12 PM–7 PM. Ensemble Prêt will present A New Festive Chapter on 3rd September,  where Amit Hansraj of Inca unveils Festive’26, inspired by something borrowed, something new. Surekha  Jain will present her Celebration Atelier on 5th September from 2 PM–5 PM, by appointment only,  bringing timeless embroidery and embellishment together with contemporary silhouettes. Satya Paul will  present Untamed, Festive 2026, alongside a Meet the Designer interaction on 5th September. Ranna Gill  will also present an exclusive in-store pop-up featuring her latest collection.

Adding to the experience, Suneet Verma will oMer 10% oM on orders placed before 1 PM from 3rd–5th  September, including new and oM-the-rack pieces, while guests will have the opportunity to discover  exclusive launches and previews from Patine, Gaurav Gupta, Arpita Mehta, Kresha Bajaj and Dabiri.

The showcase will also feature Falguni Shane Peacock’s Maharani Edit and Anushree Reddy’s Virah and  Rose Archive, oMering guests further opportunities to discover festive, bridal and occasionwear across  DLF Emporio.

With previous editions attracting over 45,000 visitors across three days, Treasury of Trousseau has grown  into one of India’s anticipated luxury fashion, wedding and festive showcases. Over the years, the  platform has brought together some of the country’s most celebrated names, including Abu Jani  Sandeep Khosla, Gaurav Gupta, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal, Bvlgari and Hublot. The  showcase has also marked significant moments, including Bvlgari’s unveiling of its mangal sutra, further  adding to its legacy on India’s luxury calendar.

Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, shared her vision for Treasury  of Trousseau 2026: “There is something deeply special about the season of weddings and celebrations in  India - it is a time when every detail carries meaning, from what we wear to what we gift and how we  gather. Treasury of Trousseau was conceived around this very sentiment. We want to create a space  where our guests can take their time, discover beautiful things, meet the people who create them and  make the occasion their own. That sense of discovery and celebration is at the heart of this year’s  Treasury of Trousseau.”

Saurabh Bharara, Vice President and Head, DLF Luxury Malls, added: “The luxury customer today is  looking beyond a traditional shopping experience, and Treasury of Trousseau reflects that shift. The 2026  edition brings together nine distinct showcases, new collection unveilings, designer access and a strong  mix of fashion and experiential programming, culminating in Baccarat’s presentation. By bringing these  worlds together at DLF Emporio, we are creating a platform that goes beyond showcasing luxury - it gives  brands, designers and consumers a reason to engage with one another in a meaningful way.”

Year after year, Treasury of Trousseau has grown into a kaleidoscope of all things wedding and  celebration, bringing together the many details, traditions and indulgences that make every occasion  memorable. The 2026 edition continues this journey, bringing couture, design, craftsmanship, gifting and  discovery together at DLF Emporio, where every element of the celebration can be explored, experienced  and made distinctly your own.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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