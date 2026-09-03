Treasury of Trousseau 2026: Where Couture, Craftsmanship and Celebration Come Together

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 3: DLF Luxury Malls’ marquee showcase, Treasury of Trousseau 2026, returns to India’s first and finest luxury shopping destination, DLF Emporio, New Delhi, from 3rd to 5th September. Set against the backdrop of the festive and wedding season, the three-day celebration brings together celebrated designers and luxury brands through a series of couture showcases, new collection unveilings, designer interactions and special presentations.

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The event brings the spirit of the Indian wedding and festive season in all its grandeur to life through couture, design and luxury. From statement bridal and occasion wear to new collections and distinctive pieces, the showcase oMers brides, grooms, families and shoppers a chance to discover, shop and engage with some of the country’s most sought-after designers and luxury brands

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Event Highlights

Day One (3rd Sept)

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- An Afternoon with Patine will open the showcase with an intimate luncheon at Cha Shi, Ground Floor, DLF Emporio, from 12 PM to 3 PM, setting the tone for the three-day celebration of fashion and design. This will be followed by Couture, Craft and Conversation with Tarun Tahiliani from 4 PM to 7 PM, also at Cha Shi, oMering guests an intimate look into the designer’s creative journey, his approach to couture and the craft behind his work.

- The evening will culminate with The Unveiling of Maison Celestial and a Fashion Showcase by Ranna Gill at Café Emporio, Ground Floor, from 8 PM to 11 PM, marking the launch of the designer’s new oMering with a presentation of the collection.

Day Two (4th Sept)

- An Evening Wear Collection Celebration with Gaurav Gupta will take place at the 2nd Floor Atrium from 12 PM to 4 PM, bringing The Evening wear collection Fall 26 to Delhi for the first time following its debut earlier this year.

- A Ceremonial Sundowner with Arpita Mehta will follow from 4 PM to 7 PM at VINCI, 3rd Floor, celebrating the designer’s contemporary approach to occasion wear through Ceremonial. The day will conclude with Past, Present and Beyond: A Fashion Showcase by Krèsha Bajaj at Café Emporio, Ground Floor, from 8 PM to 11 PM, bringing together new creations and signature archival designs.

Day Three (5th Sept)

- An Afternoon of Elegance with Dabiri will open the final day at VINCI, 3rd Floor, from 12 PM to 3 PM, where guests will discover the designer’s latest collection, Haathkari. This will be followed by A Sundowner with Namrata Joshipura from 2 PM to 4 PM at VINCI, where the designer will present Festive 2026, an expression of tradition reimagined for the modern woman.

- Treasury of Trousseau will culminate with A Celebration of Crystal & Creation with Baccarat at Café Emporio, Ground Floor, from 8 PM to 11 PM. The soirée will celebrate the Maison’s heritage and craftsmanship, with an immersive presentation featuring the Elephant Vase in Midnight Blue Crystal. A rare reinterpretation of Baccarat’s celebrated Elephant Liquor Cabinet, the piece traces its inspiration to the original model that won a gold medal at the 1878 Paris World’s Fair. The historic design was inspired by Napoleon’s proposed elephant fountain for the Place de la Bastille, while one example of the limited edition cabinet is said to have been commissioned in the 1920s by the Maharaja of Baroda to celebrate the Indian Elephant Festival. The new interpretation features a midnight blue crystal elephant carrying a vase adorned with a Japanese bamboo motif, paired with finely gilded bronze.

Meet the Designer: Curated Appointments

- Ensemble – Pankaj S Heritage: 2nd–3rd Sept, 12 PM–7 PM

- Ensemble Prêt – Amit Hansraj of Inca: 3rd Sept

- Surekha Jain – Celebration Atelier: 5th Sept, 2–5 PM, By Appointment Only

- Satya Paul – Meet the Designer: 5th Sept

- Namrata Joshipura – Meet the Designer: 5th Sept, 2–4 PM

Exclusive Brand OMerings

Adding to the showcase, guests can discover new collections, exclusive launches and special oMerings from Patine, Tarun Tahiliani, Arpita Mehta, Kresha Bajaj, Gaurav Gupta, Ranna Gill, Dabiri, Namrata Joshipura, Falguni Shane Peacock, Anushree Reddy, Satya Paul, Ensemble and Ensemble Prêt, alongside Baccarat’s special presentation. Falguni Shane Peacock will present The Maharani Edit, a tribute to Udaipur where Rajasthani artistry meets contemporary glamour, while Anushree Reddy will introduce Virah and Rose Archive, moving from bridal grandeur to delicate contemporary romance.

Satya Paul will present Untamed, its Festive 2026 collection, reimagining the brand’s iconic prints through Aseem Kapoor’s future-facing vision.

Across all three days, patrons will also discover a calendar of designer interactions, workshops, in-store pop-ups and personalised retail experiences across DLF Emporio. Outhouse will present ‘Spell It Your Way’, where alphabet bracelets can be personalised one letter at a time. Ensemble will showcase Toshakhana, featuring Pankaj S Heritage’s wedding and bridal collection rooted in rare Indian craft, from 2nd–3rd September, 12 PM–7 PM. Ensemble Prêt will present A New Festive Chapter on 3rd September, where Amit Hansraj of Inca unveils Festive’26, inspired by something borrowed, something new. Surekha Jain will present her Celebration Atelier on 5th September from 2 PM–5 PM, by appointment only, bringing timeless embroidery and embellishment together with contemporary silhouettes. Satya Paul will present Untamed, Festive 2026, alongside a Meet the Designer interaction on 5th September. Ranna Gill will also present an exclusive in-store pop-up featuring her latest collection.

Adding to the experience, Suneet Verma will oMer 10% oM on orders placed before 1 PM from 3rd–5th September, including new and oM-the-rack pieces, while guests will have the opportunity to discover exclusive launches and previews from Patine, Gaurav Gupta, Arpita Mehta, Kresha Bajaj and Dabiri.

The showcase will also feature Falguni Shane Peacock’s Maharani Edit and Anushree Reddy’s Virah and Rose Archive, oMering guests further opportunities to discover festive, bridal and occasionwear across DLF Emporio.

With previous editions attracting over 45,000 visitors across three days, Treasury of Trousseau has grown into one of India’s anticipated luxury fashion, wedding and festive showcases. Over the years, the platform has brought together some of the country’s most celebrated names, including Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Gaurav Gupta, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal, Bvlgari and Hublot. The showcase has also marked significant moments, including Bvlgari’s unveiling of its mangal sutra, further adding to its legacy on India’s luxury calendar.

Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, shared her vision for Treasury of Trousseau 2026: “There is something deeply special about the season of weddings and celebrations in India - it is a time when every detail carries meaning, from what we wear to what we gift and how we gather. Treasury of Trousseau was conceived around this very sentiment. We want to create a space where our guests can take their time, discover beautiful things, meet the people who create them and make the occasion their own. That sense of discovery and celebration is at the heart of this year’s Treasury of Trousseau.”

Saurabh Bharara, Vice President and Head, DLF Luxury Malls, added: “The luxury customer today is looking beyond a traditional shopping experience, and Treasury of Trousseau reflects that shift. The 2026 edition brings together nine distinct showcases, new collection unveilings, designer access and a strong mix of fashion and experiential programming, culminating in Baccarat’s presentation. By bringing these worlds together at DLF Emporio, we are creating a platform that goes beyond showcasing luxury - it gives brands, designers and consumers a reason to engage with one another in a meaningful way.”

Year after year, Treasury of Trousseau has grown into a kaleidoscope of all things wedding and celebration, bringing together the many details, traditions and indulgences that make every occasion memorable. The 2026 edition continues this journey, bringing couture, design, craftsmanship, gifting and discovery together at DLF Emporio, where every element of the celebration can be explored, experienced and made distinctly your own.

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