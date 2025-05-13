Tredence Named A Leader in Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025 Analyst Report

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13: Tredence, a global leader in data science and AI solutions, today announces that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025. Forrester identified, researched and evaluated the top customer analytics service providers and Tredence received the highest possible scores of 5/5 in 15 criteria. All reference customers praised Tredence's data science and thought leadership expertise. Tredence recognized as best in class for companies looking for end-to-end CXM transformation, speed to insights, and superior last-mile adoption.

In Tredence's profile, the Forrester report says:

"Tredence seeks to aid its clients in navigating a future with a reduced dependency on consultants and an increased reliance on agentic systems by developing an automated stack featuring 'agents as a service'. In addition, its unique Foundry and Factory delivery model accelerates time to value by allowing engineering and development teams to start preliminary engineering work during the conceptualization phase. Tredence has invested in adjacent activation capabilities, such as composable architectures, to provide a true end-to-end CX management (CXM) transformation. Tredence is best in class for companies looking for end-to-end CXM transformation, speed to insights, and superior last-mile adoption."

Forrester: Tredence Is A Leader in Customer Analytics

Tredence obtained a position as a leader and received the highest possible scores in 15 criteria, including:

* Current offering category: Data sources and types, customer data models, customer experience, personalization, customer acquisition, customer retention, emerging analytics, ModelOps, insights delivery, insights activation, measurement and metrics, and data literacy and analytics training.

* Strategy category: Vision, partner ecosystem, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

"Global enterprises want to enable agile CXM transformation with GenAI and agentic AI. Tredence has invested in building industry-specific CXM offerings and a robust partner ecosystem to build joint generative AI and agentic AI solutions that advance decision intelligence and optimize decisions and operations in real-time," says Shub Bhowmick, Tredence CEO. "We believe our Forrester recognition signals the market that Tredence is the #1 partner of choice to build AI-first businesses that continually uncover new opportunities and enable coordinated, real-time execution to reap relentless ROI."

Tredence's CXM capabilities include proprietary industry data models, a robust ATOM.AI ecosystem of data and AI accelerators, advanced analytics and activation capabilities, and autonomous agents enabling proactive interventions that unlock progressively more business value.

Accelerating into the future of GenAI and agentic AI

"Tredence is becoming the CXM partner of choice for some of the world's leading enterprises," says Sumit Mehra, Tredence Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We have enhanced CXM capabilities with autonomous agents and actionable insights, test and learn tools, and AI orchestration capabilities moving CXM innovation into real-time. The Forrester report states that all of our reference customers praised Tredence's data science and thought leadership expertise, which for us means that they trust us to transform their business with decision intelligence and agentic AI."

"Tredence is shaping a customer-centric future with Agents-as-a-Service, aiming to automate workflows and enhance cross-functional collaboration for agile and responsive customer experience management," says Surya SS, Head of Customer Experience Management and Retail Media Practice. "We see the Forrester recognition of our agentic AI capabilities and Foundry & Factory delivery model, which operates as a business value accelerant, as a validation that we have the right strategy, platform, and execution model in place to guide our clients through continuous, holistic CXM transformation."

Enable CXM transformation with Tredence!

To learn why Forrester recognized Tredence as a Leader among top providers, please access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025 report.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 3,500+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

For more information, visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684733/Forrester_Badge_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

