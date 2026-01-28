Tredence Partners with Snowflake to Accelerate AI-Driven Energy Operations

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], January 28: Tredence, the world's leading data science and AI solutions provider, today announced its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to support the launch of Snowflake's new Energy Solutions and help energy organizations use data and AI more effectively across their operations. Through this collaboration, Tredence, Snowflake, and other industry leaders are empowering oil and gas, power and utilities providers to modernize infrastructure, improve efficiency, and accelerate progress toward a more reliable and lower-carbon future. Tredence collaborates with Snowflake to deliver end-to-end AI-driven intelligence enabling energy organizations to accelerate modernization and harness AI-driven insights at scale.

As energy companies face pressure to secure critical infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and navigate volatile markets with real-time insight, Tredence delivers the last mile of AI and significantly reduces time to value. With Tredence and Snowflake, joint customers can bring together critical data across IT, OT, and IoT systems to activate AI-powered insights for safer, more efficient operations.

"The energy sector is at an inflection point where data velocity, AI trustworthiness, and operational outcomes matter more than ever," said Rakesh Sancheti, CBO, Manufacturing and Chief Growth Officer at Tredence. "Our collaboration with Snowflake brings together a governed, scalable data foundation with Tredence's deep energy domain expertise and AI engineering capabilities. Together, we help energy organizations move beyond dashboards to real-time, AI-driven decisions and increasingly toward agentic systems that can reason, plan, and act across complex energy value chains."

As energy systems become more interconnected and digital, organizations need a unified and governed view of their most critical data. Snowflake's Energy Solutions establish this foundation by helping companies bridge traditionally siloed IT and OT systems, collaborate more seamlessly with ecosystem partners, and unlock new AI-driven capabilities that improve reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance.

"Energy companies aren't just modernizing systems -- they're redefining how the world energizes the future," said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy, Snowflake. "Snowflake and partners like Tredence are helping organizations build the trusted data foundation that this moment requires. These solutions are helping lower operational costs and drive higher ROI for energy companies thereby lowering the cost of energy for end customers. Every penny saved trickles down to the consumers as savings. Snowflake and Tredence together help energy organizations:

* Unified, End-to-End Energy Data Platform: Break down IT, OT, and IoT silos by consolidating enterprise, operational, and market data into a single secure platform, enabling real-time visibility across exploration, production, grid operations, asset performance, trading, and customer operations.

* Advanced Data Ingestion & Analytics at Scale: Easily ingest, transform, and analyze first- and third-party structured and unstructured data--including weather, sensor data, and satellite imagery--using Openflow, dbt, Snowpark, and Streamlit to drive deeper operational and market insights.

* AI-Driven Asset Performance, Safety & Emissions Reduction: Apply AI/ML to monitor asset health, predict failures, reduce unplanned outages, optimize O&M costs, improve safety, and lower emissions by combining field sensor data with enterprise systems.

* Smarter Forecasting, Compliance & Trading Decisions: Improve forecasting accuracy to meet contractual obligations, reduce compliance costs and penalties, and enable more profitable, well-timed energy trading through informed buying and selling strategies.

* Faster Decisions & Ecosystem Collaboration with Agentic AI: Empower business users with agentic AI and Snowflake Intelligence to automate insights, recommendations, and actions, while securely collaborating across the energy value chain via data sharing and the Snowflake Marketplace.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 4,000+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, Industrials and Energy & Utilities.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

