Treefe Identityy Leadership Meets at Mumbai Headquarters; CTO Launches Expert Talk Feature

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Identityy by Treefe, India’s emerging AI-powered digital identity and social networking ecosystem, conducted a strategic leadership meeting at its Mumbai headquarters to outline the next phase of platform innovation, user engagement, and knowledge-driven networking experiences. The leadership session brought together the core management team, including Founder & CEO Kapil Agarwal, Chief Technical Officer Omkaar Maykar, Chief Product Design Officer Mamatha Aluvala, and Official PRO Mahesh Kumawat, reinforcing the company’s technology-first vision for building India’s next-generation digital ecosystem.

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The meeting focused on strengthening Identityy’s long-term roadmap around secure digital identity management, professional networking, AI-powered engagement, and scalable community-building features.

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Speaking during the leadership discussion, Founder and CEO Kapil Agarwal highlighted the importance of creating a secure, scalable, and user-centric digital ecosystem that addresses real-world networking and knowledge-sharing challenges.

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“Technology should not only connect people but empower them with opportunities, learning, and authentic professional growth,” said Kapil Agarwal.

Identityy Introduces ‘Expert Talk’ Feature The major announcement from the meeting was the unveiling of “Expert Talk”, a new feature introduced by CTO Omkaar Maykar aimed at redefining how users connect with industry professionals, mentors, creators, and subject matter experts.

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The feature is designed to help users access practical guidance directly from experienced professionals rather than relying solely on traditional content consumption methods.

Key Features of Expert Talk Direct Messaging with Experts Users can directly connect with professionals, mentors, and experienced individuals through built-in messaging capabilities.

Priority DM System The feature introduces priority messaging access designed to improve communication efficiency and increase response visibility.

1:1 Session Booking Users can schedule personalized one-on-one sessions with experts across industries including technology, business, marketing, entrepreneurship, career development, and professional consulting.

Real-World Learning Experience Expert Talk focuses on enabling users to gain insights from professionals who possess hands-on industry experience.

Multi-Domain Professional Access The platform aims to provide guidance opportunities across multiple sectors, creating a broader knowledge-sharing ecosystem.

Building a Knowledge-Driven Digital Community CTO Omkaar Maykar emphasized that Expert Talk is more than a communication tool.

“Our goal is to create a knowledge-first digital environment where users can access the right expertise at the right time. Expert Talk is designed to make professional guidance more accessible, personalized, and impactful,” said Omkaar Maykar.

Chief Product Design Officer Mamatha Aluvala added that the product team is developing the feature with a strong user-first approach, focusing on simplicity, accessibility, and seamless interaction.

The awareness and outreach strategy for Expert Talk will be led by Official PRO Mahesh Kumawat, focusing on positioning the feature as a major advancement in India’s digital networking and identity ecosystem.

Leadership Meeting Highlights • Launch roadmap for Expert Talk feature • Introduction of Priority DM communication system • Expansion of personalized 1:1 consultation experiences • Focus on community-led engagement strategy • Strengthening Identityy beyond digital identity management • Enhancing professional networking and knowledge accessibility Identityy’s Vision for the Future With the rollout of Expert Talk, Identityy by Treefe aims to evolve beyond a digital identity platform into a comprehensive professional networking and knowledge-sharing ecosystem.

The leadership alignment at the Mumbai headquarters reflects the company’s larger mission — combining technology, trust, networking, and accessibility to empower users in India’s growing digital economy.

As digital communities increasingly demand authenticity, mentorship access, and meaningful engagement, Identityy by Treefe continues positioning itself at the intersection of AI innovation, secure identity management, and professional growth.

About Identityy by Treefe Identityy by Treefe is an India-focused AI-powered digital identity and social networking platform designed to empower creators, professionals, businesses, and communities through secure identity management, networking capabilities, AI-driven experiences, and meaningful digital interactions.

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