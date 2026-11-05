TREX Energy Commissions BESS Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5: TREX Energy, an Indian energy storage company, today announced the opening of its lithium battery manufacturing facility at E-City, Raviryal, Maheshwaram, Hyderabad. Equipped with a 12 PPM automatic module assembly line, the line is designed to produce 52S battery packs used in 261 kWh and 5 MWh energy storage systems.

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The new facility features a 12 PPM automatic module assembly line, capable of producing 5 kWh to 5 MWh BESS solutions, with Phase 2 expansion planned in Madhya Pradesh

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TREX Energy commissions its Hyderabad lithium battery manufacturing facility on 21 September 2026, featuring a 12 PPM automatic module assembly line.The company's product portfolio spans 5 kWh energy storage systems (ESS) to 5 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), with a focus on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) applications and home inverter batteries.TREX Energy plans to expand its manufacturing footprint through a Phase 2 facility on four acres of land allotted by the Madhya Pradesh Government.

Supporting India's Growing Energy Storage Requirements

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As India expands its renewable energy capacity, the need for reliable energy storage is growing across industries, utilities, and households. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and other energy storage system (ESS) solutions can help manage fluctuations in power supply, support peak-load management and provide backup power across a range of applications.

TREX Energy's Hyderabad facility is intended to support this evolving demand through local manufacturing. The company aims to develop energy storage solutions suited to Indian operating conditions while helping reduce dependence on imports and improve delivery timelines.

"We're focused on reducing financing costs to make BESS more affordable and reliable for the Indian market. Energy must be available when it's needed, and BESS is a key solution," said Bharat S. Chhittarka, Director, TREX Energy.

Automated Manufacturing for Diverse Applications

The Hyderabad facility features a 12 PPM automatic module assembly line, designed to manufacture battery modules at a rate of 12 parts per minute. Automation is intended to support production consistency, manufacturing efficiency and quality control as demand for energy storage solutions grows.

The facility will manufacture battery packs for applications including 261kWh BESS configurations and larger energy storage systems. The company's offerings are designed to address the requirements of customers across residential, Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale segments.

"Our 12 PPM automatic module assembly line marks a significant step forward in TREX Energy's manufacturing capabilities. It enables us to produce battery modules efficiently and consistently, supporting BESS solutions ranging from 5 kWh to 5 MWh. This facility strengthens our ability to meet India's growing energy storage demand with scalable, reliable, and high-quality solutions."

— Roshan Shaik, Technical Director, TREX Energy

Energy Storage Solutions from Homes to Utility-Scale Projects

TREX Energy's product portfolio spans systems ranging from 5 kWh to 5 MWh BESS solutions, enabling the company to address energy storage requirements across different scales.

Its offerings include:

* Commercial & Industrial (C&I) BESS: Energy storage solutions for factories, offices and commercial facilities seeking to manage energy use, support backup power and improve operational resilience.

* Utility-scale BESS: Battery energy storage solutions for grid-related applications and large renewable energy projects.

* Residential energy storage systems: Solutions designed to meet household energy storage requirements.

* Home inverter batteries: Battery solutions for residential inverter applications, supporting household backup power needs.

* Battery packs and energy storage system (ESS) solutions: Configurations including 52S battery packs designed for 261kWh BESS and 5 MWh systems.

By serving both residential customers and larger energy users, TREX Energy aims to address a broad range of energy storage requirements through its expanding product portfolio.

Phase 2 Expansion Planned in Madhya Pradesh

TREX Energy is also planning the next phase of its manufacturing expansion. The Madhya Pradesh Government has allotted four acres of land to the company for its proposed Phase 2 facility.

The planned expansion is expected to increase the company's manufacturing footprint and support its efforts to serve customers across additional markets in India. Further details regarding the facility's capacity, development timeline and commissioning are subject to confirmation.

Building for India's Energy Transition

The Hyderabad facility represents TREX Energy's commitment to developing local manufacturing capabilities for India's evolving energy storage ecosystem. Through its focus on C&I applications, residential energy storage and utility-scale BESS solutions, the company aims to serve the varied requirements of businesses, households and energy infrastructure providers.

As it progresses with its planned expansion, TREX Energy intends to continue investing in manufacturing capabilities, technology and local talent to support the adoption of energy storage solutions in India.

For more details, please visit our website.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Anaktha Chalasani – Marketing, Trex Energy

8712773393

About TREX Energy

Trex Energy is a Hyderabad-based energy storage solutions company dedicated to designing and delivering advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems for commercial, industrial, and utility applications. With a tagline of "We Store Electrons," Trex Energy is committed to accelerating India's clean energy transition through innovative, reliable, and intelligent energy storage technology. Trex Energy operates from its registered offices in Hyderabad, Telangana and Pune, Maharashtra.

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