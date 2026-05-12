Rs Indian live entertainment powerhouse wins across music tours, non-music formats, brand integration, and cultural events — claiming the prestigious 'Promoter of the Year' honour and four other WOW Awards at Shows of India Conclave 2026 Rs

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MUMBAI, India, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TribeVibe Entertainment, one of India's fastest-growing live entertainment companies, was honoured with five prestigious accolades at the Shows of India Conclave 2026 - among the industry's most respected benchmarks for excellence in live experiences and entertainment - notching up as many as five WOW Awards across categories.

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TribeVibe Entertainment sweeps WOW Awards 2026 with five wins, cementing its position as a defining force in India’s live entertainment landscape

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Spanning music tours, non-music formats, brand integrations and cultural events, the wins underscore TribeVibe's evolution into a full-spectrum live entertainment powerhouse known for creating large-scale, audience-first experiences across the country.

The recognition comes at a defining phase of growth for the company. Over the past year, TribeVibe has rapidly expanded its footprint across India, delivering a diverse portfolio of high-impact live events at scale while consistently raising the bar on creativity, production value and commercial innovation. This momentum has further cemented its reputation as a trusted partner for artists, brands and fans alike, shaping the future of India's live entertainment ecosystem.

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A CLEAN SWEEP ACROSS CATEGORIES:

• Global Live Honours Award - Promoter of the Year (Maximum Shows in the Year): The most coveted recognition in the industry for a live promoter, awarded to TribeVibe in acknowledgement of unmatched throughput, managing and delivering the highest number of live shows across formats and geographies in the year

• Gold - Branded Live IP of the Year (Visa Presents Vishal-Sheykhar Live Tour): A landmark collaboration that brought together iconic music, premium brand storytelling,and national-scale tour execution. The Visa Presents Vishal-Sheykhar Live Tour set a new standard for what branded live show can achieve in the Indian market

• Gold- Non-Music Tour of the Year (Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan): Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar tour, became one of the year's most talked-about live comedy experiences - demonstrating TribeVibe's ability to translate an artist's creative voice into a large-format touring property with consistent audience resonance across cities

• Silver - Brand Integration for a Live Show (Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan – Vicks Integration): Recognised for crafting an organic, audience-relevant brand integration within a live comedy format, the Vicks partnership within the Papa Yaar tour set a strong precedent for how brands can authentically connect with live entertainment audiences without disrupting the experience

• Silver - Cultural Live Event of the Year (Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 with Falguni Pathak): A celebration of cultural heritage at scale, The Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 brought thousands together for a meticulously produced festival that beautifully balanced community tradition with production excellence. Headlined by the Queen of Dandiya, Falguni Pathak, the event was Co-produced by TribeVibe, Purple Blue Events and Alphonso Studios

Commenting on the achievement, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, "These awards are a reflection of the ambition, conviction and consistency that drive everything we do at TribeVibe. The live entertainment landscape today is evolving at an incredible pace with audiences, artists and brands all expecting more from the ecosystem. We have always believed in pushing boundaries, taking bold creative bets and building for the long term. Whether it is through larger-scale productions or stronger collaborations, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and creating more meaningful live experiences for audiences across India. To our artists and sponsors, thank you for trusting us to take your vision further and connect it with audiences at scale. These awards are both a celebration of how far we've come and a reminder of the ambition that continues to drive us forward."

As India's live entertainment industry continues to scale rapidly across music, comedy, theatre, cultural festivals and branded experiences, the demand for companies that can deliver consistently across formats and at scale has never been greater. TribeVibe's continued growth reflects this shift, with the company building a diversified portfolio that spans large-format music experiences, comedy tours, cultural events and branded live IPs.

Over the years, TribeVibe has collaborated with some of India's most celebrated artists and leading brands, creating experiences that resonate deeply with audiences while delivering strong cultural and commercial impact. The recognition at the Shows of India Conclave 2026 further reinforces the company's growing influence within the industry, alongside its active role in shaping the future of live entertainment in India.

About TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.:

TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a BookMyShow company, is the driving force championing India's homegrown music artists and comedians. We're redefining how Gen Z experiences live events, moving beyond the ordinary to deliver high-impact performances across music, comedy, and culture nationwide. Since our inception in 2019, TribeVibe has transformed the college festival landscape through a massive nationwide Campus Ambassador Programme, partnering with 850+ colleges across 85+ cities and curating unforgettable performances by some of the country's top artists. Over the years, we've scaled into a dynamic multi-vertical ecosystem, from multi-city artist tours and branded IPs to campus activations and our flagship Gen Z festival, Vibin'.

The numbers tell the story: with a roster of 200+ artists and a track record of executing 4000+ shows (including 3000+ across campuses), TribeVibe connects artists and brands directly with India's vibrant student community. Every year, we engage over 4 million students on-ground, powering marquee tours and projects that define the live entertainment landscape. Its marquee projects include Vir Das' Sounds of India tour, Prateek Kuhad's 10-city run, Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar comedy tour, Anuv Jain's Dastakhat Tour, Vishal-Shekhar's Super Hit Tour, Anirudh Ravichander's XV show in Hyderabad, Kartik's South India Tour, Sanam's India Tour, McDowell's Soda Yaari Jam shows across multiple cities, and cultural showcases such as Aditya Gadhvi and Navratri with Falguni Pathak.

As the industry decentralizes beyond metro cities, TribeVibe is at the forefront of expansion across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. We're building scalable, hyperlocal experiences that bridge the gap between high-demand audiences and top-quality live acts. Backed by the scale and expertise of BookMyShow, TribeVibe continues to fuel India's next wave of live entertainment. We're doubling down on youth culture, greenfield markets, and cutting-edge touring formats, ensuring the future of live experiences reaches every corner of the country.

Contact Details

media@bookmyshow.com

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