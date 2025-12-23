Tributes paid to former PM Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Under the leadership of Kamlesh Sehrawat-Malik, Delhi State President of the Women Wing, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a commemorative programme was organised in Delhi to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India and Bharat Ratna, Chaudhary Charan Singh. The event stood out as a rare and meaningful convergence of women leaders, Khap representatives, and political leaders from across party lines, united in remembering the legacy of India's foremost champion of farmers and rural India.

Prominent attendees included Yogender Chandolia(Member of the Lok Sabha, BJP), Smt. Anju Aman Kumar (Delhi Councillor, BJP), Surendra Solanki (President of Sarvkhap Palam 360), Dhara Singh Pradhan (President of SehrawatKhap), Ranbir PradhanPradhan, Suresh Pradhan, and Jai Prakash Pradhan, Narayan Singh (ex-Councillor, Delhi).

Addressing the gathering, Kamlesh Sehrawat-Malik emphasised the relevance of Chaudhary Charan Singh's ideology in contemporary times.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh ji was not just a former Prime Minister; he was the voice of India's villages, farmers, and the marginalised. Today's gathering reflects his belief in collective leadership--where women, Khap institutions, and political leaders come together for the larger national interest," she said.

Yogender Chandolia, Member of Parliament, described Chaudhary Charan Singh as a statesman whose policies were far ahead of their time.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh ji laid the foundation for farmer-centric governance in India. His commitment to rural development and social justice continues to inspire leaders across parties. Programmes like this ensure that his ideals remain alive in public consciousness,"Chandolia stated.

Speaking at the programme, Surendra Solanki highlighted Chaudhary Charan Singh's deep connection with grassroots institutions.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh ji strengthened village leadership and respected traditional community structures like the Khap. His politics was rooted in trust, dialogue, and empowerment from the ground up," Solanki remarked.

Dhara Singh, President of SehrawatKhap and Pradhan of 52 Gaon, underlined the continued relevance of Charan Singh's vision for rural India.

"Even today, when we speak about farmers' rights and rural dignity, we are echoing Chaudhary Charan Singh ji's thoughts. His legacy lives on in every village that believes in self-respect and unity," he said.

The programme concluded with a collective pledge to uphold Chaudhary Charan Singh's principles of integrity, inclusive development, and farmer welfare. Participants reiterated the need for continued dialogue between political leadership, women's organisations, and community institutions to carry forward his vision for a stronger and more equitable India.

