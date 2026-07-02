Tricity’s Rs 1 crore real(i)ty — Not luxury, just entry level

Every realty market has a sweet spot, which basically means the price point that is the most preferred and most of the developers try to cater to that segment by offering maximum residential units in that price band.

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In the shifting sands of Tricity realty market, however, it has become quite confounding to identify that sweet spot now. If you are a homebuyer scouring the market for a flat or independent floor in the mid segment, then be ready for a shock as the entry threshold here seems to have risen several notches up. A few years back Rs 50 to Rs 70 lakh price range defined the mid segment and supported a large percentage of the inventory across the micro markets of Tricity. But the story is very different now.

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The new middle-class benchmark

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“India’s affordable housing aspirations are rapidly becoming a ‘Rs 1 crore-plus home’,” notes Magicbricks Research while tracking national trends, in Tricity, that shift is visible on the ground.

Aerocity now averages Rs 9,153/sq ft, up 7% QoQ. Thus, a 1,093 sq ft 2BHK costs Rs 1 crore.

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Sector 82 JLPL is at Rs 10,203/sq ft, so Rs 1 crore buys just 980 sq ft. New Chandigarh projects, too, are in the range of Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 per sq ft. Even Sector 99, billed as the “next investment bet,” is Rs8,300/sq ft, putting a 1,204 sq ft 3BHK at Rs 1 crore.

“As of now, in Mohali key sectors a 3BHK is not available below Rs1 crore. In Chandigarh, it’s Rs3 crore minimum”, says Ravinder Singh, a city-based property consultant.

According to market watchers more than 40% of the current and upcoming inventory in Mohali and Panchkula is now in over Rs 1 crore price band and mind you, we are not talking about ultra luxury projects.

Recent data reveals that over 60% of home sales in Tricity are now above Rs 1 crore, a bracket once reserved for senior executives and NRIs. “The Rs Rs 1–1.5 crore segment is witnessing the strongest demand. Among product configurations, 2BHK and 3BHK apartments are the fastest-selling, driven primarily by end-user family demand”, says Tejpreet Gill, MD, Gillco Group.

Buyer profile

The question then is who’s buying Rs 1 cr homes now in a market where middle class buyers have been the key players traditionally? Market watchers have a list:

1. The upgrader: These are the buyers who’ve sold old Chandigarh/Mohali stock, and are using equity to bridge the gap to New Chandigarh, Aerocity, IT City, Sector 82, Zirakpur.

2. The NRI investor: Encashing on the Dollar-Rupee advantage and a lucrative rental market. “A Rs 1.1 crore 3BHK in Sector 99 has a potential to fetch you Rs 35K as rent”, says Ravinder.

3. The first-timer: Dual-income, 30–45 age group, who set out to choose Rs 70–90L 3BHKs in Kharar/Zirakpur but are okay with stretching it to Rs 1 crore if airport-road projects fit.

With the RBI holding the repo rate at 5.25% and banks offering 32-year tenures, this category of buyers, who rely on loan for financing homes, has also turned bold now.

Why Rs 1 crore is the new entry point?

1. Stable rates, longer tenures: RBI’s June 2026 pause kept rates predictable. Loans up to Rs 15 crore with 32-year repayment are on offer.

2. The rental push: In IT City-adjacent sectors, “rental demand is tight”, 3BHKs get tenanted within weeks. A Sector 99 3BHK fetches Rs 35,000–40,000 as rent, while the EMI on a Rs 1 crore purchase is Rs 67,100. “For Rs 30K extra, you own the asset,” says upgrader Simran Kaur, who sold her Sector 70 house for Rs 85 lakh to buy a Rs 1.4 crore 3BHK in Aerocity.

3. Supply is moving upmarket: Nationally, homes under Rs 75 lakh are now just 17% of new supply, down from 47% a year ago. The Rs 1.5–3 crore segment is now 31% of supply, the largest category. Tricity developers confirm the trend. “We’re designing specifically for the Rs 1–1.5 crore bracket,” says a Sector 99 builder. “That’s where the velocity is.”

How the math works for loan borrowers?

For Rajeev Sharma, a 34-year-old IT manager in Mohali, the math was simple. His 2BHK in Sector 127 cost Rs 21,600 a month in rent. The EMI on a Rs 70 lakh flat in Kharar? Rs Rs46,970. “Rent was dead money,” he says. “EMI builds equity.”

Rajeev is part of Tricity’s new middle class — households that once hesitated at Rs 50 lakh now signing loans for Rs 1 crore and above. The reason sits in three digits: Rs 671.

That’s the monthly EMI per lakh on a home loan in June 2026. A Rs 1 crore loan at Rs 671/lakh means Rs Rs 67,100/month in EMI. In 2023, the same loan would have cost Rs 8,000+ more.

With dual incomes of Rs 20–25 LPA now common in IT City, monthly EMI payments represent a smaller share of household income than three years ago.

Builders, too, are actively marketing Rs 671/lakh EMI in campaigns. “EMI-led communication helps buyers relate the purchase to a monthly commitment rather than the total ticket size, making homeownership feel more attainable and helping accelerate decision-making”, says Gill.

Fine print that can’t be ignored

However, this aspirational leap can lead to a hard landing.

Collector rates in Mohali jumped 20–32% from October 23, 2025 — from Rs 30,000 to Rs 36,000/sq yd and Rs 45,000 to Rs 56,000/sq yd. On a Rs 1 crore deal, stamp duty and registration now cost Rs 2–3 lakh more. “Many buyers don’t budget for it,” says a GMADA agent. “It’s the first shock after booking.”

Along with this, the rate sensitivity remains. If the repo rate rises just 1%, a Rs 1 crore EMI increases by Rs 6,500/month. “Borrowers are taking 32-year loans to keep EMI low,” says SC Dhall, a retired SBI officer. “But as tenures are already stretched to their absolute regulatory limits (e.g., 30–32 years), banks cannot extend the loan timeline further. Consequently, any subsequent rate hike instantly hits consumers through a direct surge in monthly EMI outgoings”.

CLU controversies are clouding premium pockets. Land in New Chandigarh’s Edu City/IT City jumped from Rs 3.5 cr/acre to Rs 12 cr/acre after institutional land was converted to residential, sparking an ED probe. “Buyers now ask for master plan colour-coding,” says a New Chandigarh realtor. “Purple to yellow changed everything.”

The road ahead

Tricity's real estate market has reached a new paradigm where the Rs 1 crore price point acts as the definitive, yet precarious, entry threshold for middle-class buyers. While low EMIs sustain high demand and developer optimism, maximum 32-year loan tenures can make the home loan takers vulnerable to future rate hikes.

The New Market

Doubled threshold: The mid-segment property benchmark has jumped from Rs 50–70 lakh to Rs 1 crore plus.

Shrinking spaces: A Rs 1 crore budget now buys under 1,000 sq ft in premium sectors like Sector 82.

Supply pivot: Homes under Rs 75 lakh have plummeted from 47% to just 17% of new nationwide supply.

Inventory surge: Over 40% of upcoming inventory in Mohali and Panchkula sits above the Rs 1 crore mark.

Dominant bracket: More than 60% of all current Tricity home sales now exceed Rs 1 crore.

What Rs 1 crore buys you in Tricity today

Location Avg rate/sq ft Area for Rs 1 cr QoQ change

Aerocity Rs 9,153 1,093 sq ft 2BHK +7%

Sector 82 Rs 10,203 980 sq ft 2BHK +3.86%

Sector 99 Rs 8,300 1,204 sq ft 3BHK +2.05%

Sector 77 Villas Rs 27,050 370 sq ft +16.97%