TRIFED signs MoU with Rooftop to facilitate skill enhancements of tribal artisans

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 24th February in New Delhi, marking a pivotal step in facilitating the implementation of the B2B approach and augmentation of the tribal product market.
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): In a significant move to transcend from business-to-consumer (B2C) to business-to-business (B2B) approach for tribal marketing, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has entered into a strategic partnership with Rooftop to facilitate tribal businesses.

According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to take it forward, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 24th February in New Delhi, marking a pivotal step in facilitating the implementation of the B2B approach and augmentation of the tribal product market.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Managing Director of TRIFED Ashish Chatterjee during the ongoing flagship event 'Aadi Mahotsav', held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the National Capital from 16 to 24 February 2025.

Rooftop MoU was signed and exchanged between TRIFED Deputy General Manager Preeti Tolia and Rooftop Founder and CEO Kartik Gaggar. The principal objective of the MoU is to aid the skill enhancements of the tribal artisans.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the festival on February 16, 2025, in the august presence of Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs; Durga Das Uikey, MoS Tribal Affairs and Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament.

TRIFED is an organization under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, dedicated to the socio-economic development of tribal communities through the marketing development of tribal products.

Rooftop is an innovative platform that offers art workshops and events, both virtually and in-person, to foster creativity and learning. It connects art enthusiasts with expert artists and teachers, making art accessible to everyone.

Rooftop provides engaging, high-quality content that inspires creativity and personal growth, catering to individuals of all skill levels and backgrounds. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

