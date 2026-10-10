TRIGGR Brings Its Design-Led Audio and Consumer-Tech Portfolio to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: TRIGGR, the design-led audio and consumer-tech brand, is bringing its festive portfolio to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2026, with general access beginning on 9 October and early access starting a day earlier.

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The line-up features products across the Kraken, Punkheadz, Trinity, Roar and Ultrabuds series, alongside Wukong, Arcus One, Zion 1, Luma One and Volt Power banks. Covering gaming, music, entertainment and everyday use, the range reflects TRIGGR’s growing presence across audio and personal technology. Final sale prices, product availability and applicable offers will be displayed on the respective marketplace listings.

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Founded in 2023 as a gaming-inspired audio brand, TRIGGR has since expanded into a portfolio of more than 40 SKUs. Its evolution is guided by a belief that everyday technology should combine useful performance with distinctive design, reflecting the interests and identities of the people who use it. With products currently priced between ₹699 and ₹2,999, TRIGGR aims to make that approach accessible to a wider audience.

TRIGGR has garnered more than 25 lakh customers, supported by over four lakh community-backed reviews. The brand has also reported a sales velocity of approximately one unit sold every 20 seconds, reflecting the growing demand for its portfolio. During the festive season, TRIGGR’s range will be available across leading platforms, including Amazon, Zepto and Instamart, offering consumers greater accessibility and convenience in discovering and purchasing its products.

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Agam Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, TRIGGR, said: “This festive season, we want more people to experience what defines TRIGGR’s bold design, immersive audio and technology that reflects their individuality. Big Billion Days allows us to bring that experience to a wider audience and make TRIGGR part of their celebrations.”

Explore these products, click https://www.flipkart.com/search?q=triggr&as=on&as-show=on&as-pos=10&as-type=RECENT&as-searchtext=triggr&requestId=5e3e72b6-fcad-4834-91cc-b2a03349713e&suggestionId=triggr&otracker=AS_Query_OrganicAutoSuggest_%7BPOSITION%7D_6_na_na_na&isSearchQuery=true&pageUID=1791618195402

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