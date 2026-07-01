Trillionloans rebrands as BharatPe Capital to accelerate the next phase of its credit growth journey

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): National, 1st July 2026: BharatPe today announced the rebranding of its RBI regulated NBFC, Trillionloans, as BharatPe Capital. The move marks an important milestone in BharatPe's long-term strategy to build a leading technology-enabled lending institution, delivering faster, smarter and more accessible credit solutions to merchants, MSMEs and consumers.

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The transition strengthens the BharatPe Group's unique positioning in the country's financial landscape as the only fintech holding an RBI-registered NBFC license, a strategic stake in Unity Small Finance Bank and an online payment aggregator license. With a loan book of over Rs. 1,750 Crs., annual disbursements of Rs Rs. 3,500 Crs., and a growth trajectory of nearly 30% YoY, BharatPe Capital continues to scale rapidly while adding nearly half a million new customers annually.

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BharatPe Capital enters its next phase of growth backed by BharatPe's vast merchant ecosystem, serving over 10 million merchants across 400+ cities in India.

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Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe and Non-Executive Director at BharatPe Capital, said, "BharatPe Capital represents a mature, institutional approach to credit delivery in India. Our vision is to build a lending institution that combines technology-led innovation with disciplined risk management, strong corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Sustainable credit growth comes from understanding customer cash flows, leveraging data intelligently and maintaining the highest standards of responsible lending. BharatPe Capital is well positioned to play a meaningful role in addressing India's growing demand for formal credit."

According to company information, BharatPe Capital offers a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled credit solutions across merchant lending, MSME financing, supply chain finance, embedded finance and consumer credit. Through a fully digital borrowing journey, the company continues to reduce turnaround times while maintaining rigorous underwriting and portfolio quality standards.

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Its product portfolio includes:

--Merchant Loans: Financing aligned with daily merchant UPI cash flows.

--MSME & Business Loans: Flexible unsecured term loans tailored to business working capital requirements.

--Supply Chain Finance: Working capital solutions for merchants, retailers and small business owners.

--Consumer Credit: Digital personal credit solutions designed for convenience and speed.

--Embedded Finance: End-use consumer financing solutions seamlessly integrated with merchants, enterprise partners and digital platforms, enabling contextual credit at the point of purchase.

At the heart of BharatPe Capital is its proprietary underwriting engine, which combines AI, advanced analytics and alternative transaction data to assess customer creditworthiness beyond conventional bureau scores. This enables the company to responsibly extend formal credit to customers with limited traditional credit histories while maintaining prudent risk management.

Sandeep Singh, CEO & Whole Time Director of BharatPe Capital said, "The BharatPe Capital identity reflects both our evolution and our long-term ambition. We are building a lending platform that combines the agility of fintech with the trust and discipline of a regulated financial institution. Our API-first architecture, intelligent underwriting capabilities and digital customer journeys enable us to partner seamlessly with platforms and financial institutions to deliver faster, simpler and more transparent access to credit. As we continue to scale, our focus remains firmly on responsible growth, robust governance and creating sustainable value for our customers, partners and stakeholders."

According to company information, BharatPe Capital (formerly Trillionloans) is the RBI-regulated middle layer NBFC of the BharatPe Group, focused on delivering technology-enabled credit solutions to merchants, MSMEs and consumers. Today, the company manages a loan book of over Rs. 1,750 Crs., disburses approximately Rs. 3,500 Crs. annually, grows at nearly 30% YoY, and adds close to half a million new customers every year. (ANI)

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