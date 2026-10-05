DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Trinidad and Tobago Celebrates 50th Republic Day in New Delhi; High Commissioner Chandradath Singh Unveils the Gagan Dhawan's book The New Me 2.0

Trinidad and Tobago Celebrates 50th Republic Day in New Delhi; High Commissioner Chandradath Singh Unveils the Gagan Dhawan's book The New Me 2.0

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:14 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

The Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in India celebrated the 50th Republic Day of Trinidad and Tobago in New Delhi recently, bringing together the Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), members of the diplomatic corps, Ambassadors and representatives of GRULAC and other countries, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other distinguished guests.

Advertisement

High Commissioner Chandradath Singh Unveils The New Me 2.0

Advertisement

A major highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of The New Me 2.0, the latest book by Indian entrepreneur Mr. Gagan Dhawan, by H.E. Mr. Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to India.

The book brings together contemporary approaches to personal transformation and well-being with insights drawn from traditional Indian knowledge and practices.

Advertisement

Building on the ideas of his first book, The New Me 2.0 focuses on long-term operational health, mental clarity, sustainable vitality and disciplined living, moving beyond short-term approaches to personal transformation.

One of the distinctive aspects of the book is its connection between modern wellness concepts and traditional Indian practices, including Sattvic eating principles, Yoga, Pranayama and Dincharya — the practice of maintaining discipline and balance in one's daily routine.

Speaking at the event, Gagan Dhawan shared his personal journey and explained how adopting a disciplined routine and following a vegan lifestyle for approximately 90–100 days became a significant turning point for him. Through the book, he seeks to encourage readers to make sustainable lifestyle choices and work towards healthier and happier lives.

High Commissioner Singh appreciated the initiative and noted that individuals who draw upon India's traditions and present them through contemporary platforms contribute to stronger people-to-people connections and South-South cooperation.

The unveiling was attended by several Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from GRULAC countries, along with entrepreneurs and members of the business community, making the occasion a celebration not only of Trinidad and Tobago's national milestone but also of the growing connections between the Caribbean, India and the wider Global South.

High Commissioner Singh further highlighted the progress achieved in bilateral relations under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

He noted that six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Trinidad and Tobago have been signed, providing an important institutional foundation for enhanced cooperation between the two countries. He also noted the importance of India's continued economic growth and its expanding business ecosystem, including opportunities emerging in second- and third-tier cities The High Commissioner said that Trinidad and Tobago would seek to encourage greater engagement with Indian businesses beyond the major metropolitan centres and explore opportunities for joint ventures with Indian manufacturers.

The High Commissioner further highlighted Trinidad and Tobago's election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term, under the leadership of the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

He noted that the achievement reflects Trinidad and Tobago's continued commitment to multilateralism and constructive international engagement.

The 50th Republic Day celebration and the unveiling of The New Me 2.0 together reflected the Embassy's emphasis on building bridges through diplomacy, entrepreneurship, culture, knowledge exchange and people-to-people engagement.

The Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to further strengthening the historic and contemporary bonds between Trinidad and Tobago and India, while expanding opportunities for economic cooperation, cultural exchange and South-South partnerships.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

High Commissioner Chandradath Singh unveils Gagan Dhawan’s book, The New Me 2.0.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts