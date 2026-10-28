Trinity, Dwarka Celebrates 13th Convocation, “Graduation Grandeur 2026”

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: Trinity Institute of Professional Studies (TIPS), Dwarka, celebrated its 13th Convocation, “Graduation Grandeur 2026,” at the amphitheatre of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University of Delhi. The ceremony was graced by Delhi’s Education Minister, Shri Ashish Sood, as the Chief Guest, and Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, as the Guest of Honour. Shri Sampat Toshniwal, President, Delhi Productivity Council, attended as a Special Invitee. The dignitaries also included the Institute’s Hon’ble Chairman, Dr. R. K. Tandon; Hon’ble Vice Chairperson, Dr. Reema Tandon; esteemed Member of the Board of Management, Ms. Saumya Tandon; and Director, Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Agarwal. Degrees were conferred on students from various academic programmes, while meritorious students were honoured with gold medals for their outstanding academic performance.

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The ceremony commenced with an academic procession in the presence of the Chief Guest, the Guest of Honour and other dignitaries. The programme was formally inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries on the dais. Saraswati Vandana and the national song “Vande Mataram” added cultural grace and patriotic fervour to the occasion, followed by the welcome and felicitation of the distinguished guests.

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The Best Faculty Award was presented to Dr. Arvind from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and Dr. Mala from the C.S. Department, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to education, dedication and notable academic achievements.

Following the formal commencement of the convocation, TIPS Dwarka Chairman Dr. R. K. Tandon delivered the welcome address. He welcomed the Chief Guest, the Guest of Honour, faculty members, students and parents, and highlighted the importance of quality higher education, ethical values and professional competence. He encouraged students to use their knowledge and skills for the development of society and the nation.

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Addressing the graduates, Chief Guest Shri Ashish Sood, Education Minister, Government of Delhi, highlighted the role of artificial intelligence (AI), research and development, innovation and youth empowerment in shaping India’s future. He stressed the need to integrate traditional education with emerging technologies, encourage research-oriented thinking and equip young people with skills suited to future needs. He urged students to embrace modern technologies, nurture creativity and innovation, and contribute meaningfully to India’s progress through responsible leadership.

Guest of Honour Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, delivered an insightful address in which he explained the philosophy of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh in the context of education. He symbolically described Brahma as students, Vishnu as teachers, and Mahesh as the institutional platform that nurtures knowledge, encourages positive change and plays a vital role in shaping future generations. He also emphasised that today’s youth are technologically capable, adaptable and ready to embrace new technologies and innovation. He underlined the responsibility of educational institutions and teachers to guide young people’s abilities and inspire them to contribute to nation-building through knowledge, creativity and innovation.

The ceremony celebrated the hard work and achievements of the graduating students, whose joy and confidence were evident as they received their degrees. The occasion also recognised the guidance of teachers and the support of parents in the students’ academic journeys.

At the conclusion of the programme, Director of TIPS Dwarka, Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Agarwal, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Chief Guest, the Guest of Honour, the Institute’s management, faculty members, staff, students and parents. The 13th Convocation was formally declared closed. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem, after which the academic procession departed from the auditorium.

Lunch was hosted for all guests and participants.

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