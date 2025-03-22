HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 22: Trinity Infratech, a pioneering real estate developer, has announced that it has received RERA approval for its ultra-luxury residential project, Sky Palazzo Residences, located on the rapidly expanding Dwarka Expressway. With an estimated investment of Rs1,200+ crores and spanning approximately 11 acres, this first-of-its-kind project introduces North India's only beach residences, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the region.

The high-rise beachfront-inspired development brings world-class architecture, resort-style amenities, and an exclusive beachside living experience to one of Gurgaon's most promising locations. Sky Palazzo Residences is designed to offer an unparalleled lifestyle with lush landscapes, cutting-edge design, and 1.5 Lacs Sqft Approx Clubhouse, making it the ultimate destination for those seeking both exclusivity and sophistication.

"Sky Palazzo Residences is more than just a residential development; it is a transformative vision that brings the elegance and serenity of beachfront living to North India. With this RERA approval, we are excited to take the next step in delivering a world-class living experience that redefines luxury in the heart of Gurgaon," said Adil Altaf, Managing Director, Trinity Infratech.

Sky Palazzo Residences is strategically situated at the junction of the newly declared Super Expressway to Jaipur (NH 352W) and the 75-meter-wide Upper Dwarka Expressway, ensuring seamless connectivity. It is just 400 meters from the main Dwarka Expressway and 1 km from the upcoming Global City, making it a prime destination for luxury living and investment and a prime choice for high-net-worth individuals and discerning homebuyers. Trinity Infratech is leading the way in luxury, sustainability, and innovation in real estate. The strong demand for ultra-premium homes shows that people are excited about high-end living in this fast-growing area.

Trinity Infratech is committed to delivering world-class luxury by partnering with globally renowned brands for the clubhouse and tower lobbies, ensuring an unmatched experience in design and hospitality. Additionally, the project will be built by an A-grade or A+ grade construction partner, guaranteeing top-tier quality, durability, and excellence in craftsmanship.

The company has big plans for the future. The company plans to develop 10Million Sqft and invest Rs11,500 crores in new projects. These will include integrated townships, luxury homes, and modern commercial spaces in top locations.

