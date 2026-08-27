TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM Brings an Original Indian Anime-Style Fantasy Universe to Cinemas on November 20, 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Janta Cinema, led by Yusuf Shaikh, and Yen Movie Studios are set to bring TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM, an original Indian anime-style fantasy adventure, to cinemas on November 20, 2026. Presented by Vaibhavi Studios and written and directed by Sourav Roychoudhury, the film brings together three powerful female protagonists, high-energy action, supernatural forces, Indian cultural influences and anime-inspired visual storytelling, backed by a contemporary soundtrack that blends nu metal, Indian classical music and ancient chants.

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Yusuf Shaikh of Janta Cinema said, "TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM represents the kind of original Indian storytelling that deserves to be experienced on the big screen. It has a distinctive visual identity, three powerful female characters and a universe that can connect strongly with young audiences who love anime, manga, gaming and fantasy. At Janta Cinema, we are excited to partner with Yen Movie Studios and support a homegrown franchise with the ambition to grow across films and multiple entertainment formats."

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Shaikh brings extensive experience in distributing animation films in India and has, over the years, distributed one of the largest portfolios of animated titles handled by an individual distributor in the country. His animation distribution journey includes the highly successful Hanuman franchise -- Hanuman, Hanuman 2 and Hanuman Da' Damdaar -- followed by titles including Cheenti Cheenti Bang Bang, Dashavatar and Mask Man, as well as the more recent Return of the Jungle. With TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM now joining that slate, Shaikh and Janta Cinema continue their long-standing association with bringing Indian animation and homegrown animated storytelling to theatrical audiences.

At the heart of TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM are three lethal girls who refuse to wait around to be rescued. They look different, think differently and fight differently, but when darkness threatens their world, they become an unstoppable force. Their journey brings them face-to-face with EKA, a supremely powerful alien on a mission to capture them, as well as mysterious forces, dangerous creatures and secrets hidden within the Valley of Doom.

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Speaking about the creative vision behind TRIO, Sourav Roychoudhury, Writer and Director of TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM, said, "We wanted to create a fantasy universe that could speak the visual language today's audiences love while remaining unmistakably Indian in its imagination. At the centre are three girls who are powerful, fearless, flawed and completely different from one another. At the same time, TRIO is ultimately about friendship and discovering how much stronger we become when we stand together."

The film turns the conventional "damsel in distress" narrative on its head. While inspired by the visual energy of Japanese manga and anime, TRIO is rooted in an Indian creative and cultural sensibility, seeking to present Indian influences through a fresh fantasy universe. Conceived specifically for the theatrical experience, the film targets teenagers, young adults, families, anime, manga fans, animation audiences, fantasy enthusiasts, gaming and pop-culture communities.

TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM is also envisioned as the beginning of a much larger franchise. The TRIO multiverse has been designed across seven story arcs, with the first arc already published across five manga volumes spanning approximately 1,000 pages. The franchise has also received appreciation from figures within the Japanese manga and anime community and has built an early following through merchandise and Comic Con audiences.

The creators ultimately envision TRIO expanding across comics, gaming, music, merchandise, digital content and future films, building an original Indian entertainment universe for a new generation.

About TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM

TRIO - THE VALLEY OF DOOM is an original Indian anime-style fantasy adventure presented by Vaibhavi Studios and written and directed by Sourav Roychoudhury. Combining Indian storytelling with manga and anime-inspired visual language, supernatural action and a contemporary musical identity, the film introduces three powerful female protagonists and marks the beginning of the larger TRIO multiverse envisioned across films, manga, gaming, music, merchandise and digital content.

Presented by: Vaibhavi Studios

Written & Directed by: Sourav Roychoudhury

Released by: Janta Cinema & Yen Movie Studios

Theatrical Release: November 20, 2026

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