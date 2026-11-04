NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 4: As India observed World Mental Health Day earlier this month, the Governments of Tripura and Uttarakhand have received national recognition from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for their efforts to integrate children's mental health and wellbeing into public education. The recognition, part of a wider acknowledgement of state-level best practices, draws attention to an important shift in Indian education: the growing recognition that children's emotional wellbeing is integral to their ability to learn and thrive.

Advertisement

With increasing attention being paid to children's emotional and developmental needs, state governments are exploring ways to move beyond conventional academic instruction and create learning environments that nurture emotional resilience, self-awareness and positive relationships. Tripura and Uttarakhand offer examples of how such priorities can be translated into structured, government-led initiatives within existing school systems.

Advertisement

Through Saharsh in Tripura and Anandam Pathyacharya in Uttarakhand, both governments have integrated dedicated wellbeing classes into the regular school timetable. Facilitated by government school-teachers, these classes provide children with opportunities to understand and express their emotions, develop positive relationships and navigate everyday challenges. Together, the two programmes reach approximately nine lakh children — four lakh in Tripura and five lakh in Uttarakhand.

The significance of these initiatives lies not only in their reach, but also in the commitment of the respective state governments to making wellbeing a regular part of public education. By embedding these practices within existing school structures, rather than treating them as standalone interventions, both states are demonstrating how children's emotional development can be supported alongside academic learning.

Advertisement

Shri Partha Pratim Acharya, Officer on Special Duty, State Council of Educational Research and Training, Tripura, said, "Alongside academic learning, children need opportunities to understand their emotions, build relationships and learn to navigate challenges. Through ‘Saharsh’, we are making space for children to build these skills as part of their everyday school experience."

Dr. B. P. Mandoli, State Nodal Officer, Samagra Shiksha, Government of Uttarakhand, said, "‘Anandam’ gives children a dedicated time in the school day to pause, express themselves and learn without the pressure of exams or judgement. Under the guidance of Smt. Bandana Garbyal, Director of Academic Research and Training, Uttarakhand, the programme has brought this approach into government schools, with teachers playing a central role in making these classrooms safe and supportive spaces."

The national recognition of Tripura and Uttarakhand underscores the importance of state-government leadership in advancing children's wellbeing through public education. Their efforts offer valuable examples for other education systems exploring how structured wellbeing practices can be integrated into the school day, with teachers and public institutions playing a central role.

Building the evidence for wellbeing-led education

Tripura's experience is also contributing to the growing evidence on the relationship between children's wellbeing and learning. The state's Saharsh programme was evaluated through a large-scale randomised controlled trial (RCT), conducted in partnership with researchers from Harvard and the University of Michigan. The study examined the effects of structured wellbeing practices on children's mental health and learning outcomes. The findings demonstrated improvements in learning outcomes alongside reductions in student anxiety, reinforcing the importance of considering children's emotional wellbeing and academic development as complementary priorities.

About Labhya

Labhya is an Indian nonprofit working with state governments to integrate children's wellbeing into public education systems. As a knowledge partner to the Governments of Tripura and Uttarakhand, Labhya provides technical support and learning inputs to the implementation of Saharsh and Anandam Pathyacharya, respectively. Through its partnerships with governments, Labhya works towards a future in which every child can become a calm, focused learner.

Learn more: labhya.org.

Media assets: www.youtube.com/live/5G0ULfRfHGE

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)