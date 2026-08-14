Tripura: Organic producers get direct access to global buyers at APEDA trade meet in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 14 (ANI): Tripura's organic producers and farmer organisations got a direct platform to explore international sourcing opportunities with buyers from multiple countries at an organic buyer-seller meet here organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), with the initiative expected to create new market linkages and income opportunities for farmers, according to a release.

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The event, organised in collaboration with the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency (TSOFDA) and the state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, brought together more than 20 international buyers from Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Greece and Argentina, along with 27 exporters and 96 farmers representing 22 Farmer Producer Organisations and Farmer Producer Companies.

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The meet was aimed at enabling direct discussions between farmers, producer organisations, exporters and international buyers on sourcing opportunities, market requirements and potential business linkages, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in the release.

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Twelve stalls showcased Tripura's organic and naturally produced products, including Queen Pineapple, GI-tagged Kalikhasa Rice, organic ginger and turmeric, black sesame, jackfruit and scented lemon.

The international buyers were able to explore the products through displays and direct interactions with producers, with discussions focused on potential sourcing and business opportunities. The initiative is expected to generate new business linkages and encourage long-term sourcing partnerships, while improving market access and income opportunities for farmers, according to the release.

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Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said connecting farmers and FPOs directly with international buyers could create opportunities for better market access and income generation.

"Tripura's farmers are producing quality organic products with strong potential in domestic and international markets," Nath said, adding that the state government would continue to support initiatives aimed at strengthening organic farming and enabling farmers to benefit from emerging global opportunities.

The event also brought together government officials and representatives from the organic sector to discuss ways to strengthen the sector and expand market opportunities for producers.

APEDA said it continues to work with state governments, FPOs, exporters and other stakeholders to strengthen India's organic export ecosystem through certification support, capacity building, infrastructure development, market promotion and international buyer linkages.

The initiatives in Tripura are part of these efforts to expand the global footprint of India's organic products and create sustainable opportunities for farmers across the North Eastern Region, the Ministry said. (ANI)

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