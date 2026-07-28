DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Tripura signs three MoUs with NSE to promote financial literacy and investment ecosystem

Tripura signs three MoUs with NSE to promote financial literacy and investment ecosystem

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Tripura government on Tuesday signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to strengthen financial literacy, promote entrepreneurship and create a vibrant investment ecosystem in the state.

Advertisement

The agreements aim to improve financial awareness, support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enhance the skills of government officials and equip young people with knowledge of capital markets and financial planning.

Advertisement

Announcing the development, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha said the partnerships mark a significant step towards opening a new era of economic development through greater access to capital markets.

Advertisement

"These strategic partnerships will empower our youth, support MSMEs, enhance the capacity of government officials and promote a vibrant investment ecosystem," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative is expected to strengthen entrepreneurship in the state while promoting financial education and investment awareness among various stakeholders.

Advertisement

Saha also said the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD) has become one of the first government training institutes in the country to establish such a strategic partnership with the National Stock Exchange.

"With this initiative, SIPARD has become one of the first government training institutes in India to establish such a strategic partnership with NSE, setting a benchmark for institutional collaboration in capacity building and financial education," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the collaboration is aimed at building a financially aware, skilled and future-ready Tripura through improved financial literacy and wider participation in capital markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts