Trisha Studios announces ‘Krishna Avatar Shri Ramdev Pir’, a cinematic journey of faith and devotion

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Trisha Studios has announced its upcoming feature film ‘Krishna Avatar Shri Ramdev Pir’, inspired by the story, spiritual legacy and enduring devotion surrounding Shri Ramdev Pir. The film aims to bring his story, faith and cultural significance to the big screen for audiences across India and beyond.

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The film is being produced by Tilok Kothari, whose decades-long personal devotion to Shri Ramdev Pir has been one of the key inspirations behind the project. For Kothari, the film represents the culmination of a deeply personal spiritual journey and a long-held desire to bring the story and legacy of Shri Ramdev Pir to a wider audience through cinema.

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For the past 39 years, Kothari has undertaken regular padyatras to seek darshan and blessings of Shri Ramdev Pir. In addition, for the past 12 consecutive years, he has visited for darshan on every Dooj, the second lunar day of each fortnight in the Hindu calendar.

This longstanding tradition of faith and devotion eventually became the foundation for the film.

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The project has been in development for nearly five years, during which the makers have undertaken extensive research into the life, times, locations, traditions and spiritual legacy of Shri Ramdev Pir. Members of the core production team have themselves participated in padyatras and travelled to locations associated with his life and legacy, gaining first-hand insight into the devotion, traditions and cultural landscape surrounding him.

The research has also drawn from published material, historical and cultural references, and traditional narratives and accounts, which have been studied and brought together to shape the film’s cinematic narrative.

After years of research, development and preparation, ‘Krishna Avatar Shri Ramdev Pir’ is now gearing up to go on floors, marking an important milestone in the journey of the project.

The film will explore the story and spiritual world of Shri Ramdev Pir through a cinematic narrative centred on faith, devotion, spirituality, human emotion and the power of belief. Drawing from the traditions and reverence associated with Shri Ramdev Pir, the film seeks to capture both his enduring legacy and the timeless relationship between devotees and the divine.

Shri Ramdev Pir holds a particularly significant place in the cultural and spiritual traditions of Rajasthan and Gujarat, with a devoted following extending across several other parts of India and beyond. The film is therefore being envisioned for a pan-India audience, with the makers seeking to present his story and spiritual legacy through the scale, emotion and immersive experience of a feature film.

Presented by Trisha Studios and produced by Tilok Kothari, ‘Krishna Avatar Shri Ramdev Pir’ is gearing up to go on floors soon. Further details regarding the cast, director and other key members of the production will be announced in due course.

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