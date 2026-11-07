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Home / Business / TRISHAAR: Building a Multi-Category Indian Brand Inspired by the Spirit of the Himalayas

TRISHAAR: Building a Multi-Category Indian Brand Inspired by the Spirit of the Himalayas

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PTI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Rooted in Inspiration. Driven by Vision. Built for Tomorrow.

TRISHAAR is an emerging Indian brand envisioned to create a distinctive identity across multiple product categories, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty, cultural richness and timeless spirit of the Himalayas.

The Himalayas represent strength, purity, diversity and a deep connection with nature. These values form an important part of TRISHAAR’s brand philosophy and inspire its approach towards building a meaningful and recognisable Indian brand.

With an initial focus on food, agriculture and nature-inspired product categories, TRISHAAR aims to explore opportunities across products such as mushrooms, saffron, honey, walnuts, dry fruits, nuts and other agricultural offerings.

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However, the vision of TRISHAAR extends beyond a single product or category. The brand aspires to develop into a multi-category Indian brand, with the potential to expand into diverse segments over time, including food, lifestyle, clothing and other consumer products.

At its core, TRISHAAR believes that a strong brand is built not just through the products it offers, but through the values, identity and trust it creates.

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The brand aims to bring together a modern business approach and an identity inspired by nature, heritage and the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

As TRISHAAR begins its journey, its long-term vision is to establish a trusted brand identity that can grow across categories while maintaining consistency in its philosophy, quality aspirations and commitment to its customers.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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