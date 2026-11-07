TRISHAAR: Building a Multi-Category Indian Brand Inspired by the Spirit of the Himalayas

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: TRISHAAR is an emerging Indian brand envisioned to create a distinctive identity across multiple product categories, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty, cultural richness and timeless spirit of the Himalayas.

The Himalayas represent strength, purity, diversity and a deep connection with nature. These values form an important part of TRISHAAR’s brand philosophy and inspire its approach towards building a meaningful and recognisable Indian brand.

With an initial focus on food, agriculture and nature-inspired product categories, TRISHAAR aims to explore opportunities across products such as mushrooms, saffron, honey, walnuts, dry fruits, nuts and other agricultural offerings.

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However, the vision of TRISHAAR extends beyond a single product or category. The brand aspires to develop into a multi-category Indian brand, with the potential to expand into diverse segments over time, including food, lifestyle, clothing and other consumer products.

At its core, TRISHAAR believes that a strong brand is built not just through the products it offers, but through the values, identity and trust it creates.

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The brand aims to bring together a modern business approach and an identity inspired by nature, heritage and the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

As TRISHAAR begins its journey, its long-term vision is to establish a trusted brand identity that can grow across categories while maintaining consistency in its philosophy, quality aspirations and commitment to its customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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