Trishakti Industries Delivers 133% Revenue Growth and 141% EBITDA Growth in Q2FY27, Accelerating its Next Phase of Expansion

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 23: Trishakti Industries Limited (BSE: 531279), India’s fast-growing infrastructure equipment rental company, today announced its standalone financial results for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), delivering robust growth driven by strong fleet expansion, high utilization, and sustained demand across infrastructure and renewable sectors.

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The Company delivered exceptional performance in Q2 FY27, with Revenue increasing Rs 2.33x YoY and EBITDA rising Rs 2.41x YoY, reflecting strong execution and operating leverage.

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Key Standalone Quarterly Financial Highlights – Q2 FY27

- Revenue from Operations: Increased by 133.14% year-on-year to ₹1,550.53 lakh in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹665.07 lakh in Q2 FY26.

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- EBITDA: Grew by 140.74% to ₹944.08 lakh, compared to ₹392.16 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

- EBITDA Margin: Improved to 60.89% from 58.97%, marking an increase of 192 basis points.

- Profit After Tax (PAT): Increased by 223.05% to ₹518.92 lakh, compared to ₹160.63 lakh in Q2 FY26.

- PAT Margin: Improved to 27.65% from 24.01%, registering an increase of 364 basis points.

- Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS): Rose by 216.33% to ₹3.10, compared to ₹0.98 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Key Standalone Half-Yearly Financial Highlights – H1 FY27

- Revenue from Operations: Increased by 178.42% year-on-year to ₹2,988.65 lakh, compared to ₹1,073.45 lakh in H1 FY26.

- EBITDA: Grew by 170.15% to ₹1,789.65 lakh, compared to ₹662.46 lakh in the corresponding half-year period.

- EBITDA Margin: Stood at 59.88%, compared to 61.71% in H1 FY26, reflecting a decline of 183 basis points.

- Profit After Tax (PAT): Increased by 277.26% to ₹949.03 lakh, compared to ₹251.56 lakh in H1 FY26.

- PAT Margin: Improved to 26.67% from 23.31%, marking an increase of 336 basis points.

- Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS): Rose by 268.83% to ₹5.68, compared to ₹1.54 in the corresponding half-year period of the previous financial year.

Note: The financial results are standalone and unaudited, subject to limited review by the statutory auditors. EBITDA excludes other income, while EBITDA and PAT margins are calculated on total income. H1 figures are cumulative for six months.

Management Commentary:

Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Trishakti Industries Limited, commented:

“Q2 FY27 reflects the strength and scalability of our Infrastructure equipment rental model. Revenue from operations grew 133.14% year on year to ₹1,550.53 lakhs, EBITDA Increased 140.74% to ₹944.08 lakhs and PAT rose 223.05% to ₹518.92 lakhs. For H1 FY27, Revenue stood at ₹2,988 lakhs, EBITDA ₹1,789.65 lakhs and PAT ₹949.03 lakhs.

Having completed over 90% of our ₹40,000 lakhs capex programme, with Approximately 37,000 lakhs deployed inclusive of GST, we are now announcing “Mission 2030 – a Target of 1,00,000 lakhs in cumulative capex by 2030” this Marks the next phase of Trishakti’s growth as we expand our fleet, strengthen Our market presence and capitalise on India’s Infrastructure growth story, while Maintaining a sharp focus on asset utilisation, profitability and disciplined Capital allocation.”

About Trishakti Industries Limited:

Founded in 1985, Trishakti Industries Ltd is a leading provider of heavy equipment solutions, supporting critical infrastructure sectors including construction, railways, steel, power and oil & gas.

Company boasts a fleet of advanced cranes, man-lifters, piling rigs and earth-moving machinery, serving marquee clients such as Tata Steel, Adani Group, ONGC and L&T.

Tri Shakti’s ₹400 crore multi-year CAPEX program (FY25–FY27) is focused on expanding its fleet capacity, improving operational efficiencies and capturing a growing share of India’s large-scale project development market.

With a sharp focus on asset-light, high-margin rental operations, Tri Shakti Industries is building a resilient, scalable platform for sustainable growth.

Disclaimer:

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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