Trishakti Industries Issues Rs. 105 Crore Purchase order to XCMG for 60 Units of Heavy Machinery and AWP’s

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29: Trishakti Industries Limited (BSE: 531279), one of India’s rapidly growing pure-play infrastructure equipment rental companies today announced that it has placed a purchase order with XCMG, a global construction machinery manufacturer, for 60 units of heavy lift and AWPs at an aggregate value of approximately ₹105 crore.

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The order comprises 11 crawler cranes (ten 150-tonne units and one 250-tonne unit), ten 50-tonne truck-mounted cranes and 39 XCMG XGS-series Articulate boom lifts. The mix broadens the Company's equipment portfolio across heavy-lift and work-at-height categories and is aligned with demand from its infrastructure, renewable energy, steel and industrial customers.

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MOU Highlights:

- ₹105.39 crore: aggregate value of the purchase order placed with XCMG

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- 60 units across crawler cranes, truck-mounted cranes and telescopic boom lifts

- 11 crawler cranes: ten 150-tonne units and one 250-tonne unit

- 10 truck-mounted cranes of 50-tonne capacity

- 39 articulated boom lifts: XCMG XGS40K (20 units), XGS43 (15 units), XGS50K (3 units) and XGS70K (1 unit)

Equipment covered under MOU:

The ₹105.39 crore purchase order forms part of the Company’s remaining CapEx programme of approximately ₹130–140 crore under its ₹400 crore cumulative CapEx plan, representing a significant portion of the balance CapEx towards fleet expansion.

Strategic Importance:

These order supports Trishakti's stated plan to expand its fleet to 200+ units by FY27. As stated by management on the Q1 FY27 earnings call held on July 23, 2026, the Company's fleet stood at approximately 155–158 machines with this purchased of 60 units net fleet size touch 230 units.

Management has consistently highlighted that a broad product portfolio is central to sustaining high fleet utilisation. The order adds capacity across three categories that serve different phases of a project's lifecycle: crawler cranes for wind, refinery and large industrial projects; truck-mounted cranes for metro, highway and steel plant work; and telescopic boom lifts for industrial maintenance and work-at-height applications.

The order builds on an established operating base. Trishakti sustained approximately 100% fleet utilisation through FY26 and Q1 FY27, and management has indicated an executable order book of approximately ₹70–72 crore for FY27.

Industry Outlook:

India's continued investment in infrastructure provides a favourable backdrop for specialised equipment rental. As noted in the Company's Annual Report FY26, public capital expenditure under the Union Budget for FY2026-27 stood at approximately ₹12.2 lakh crore, compared with approximately ₹11.2 lakh crore in FY2025-26.

Trishakti's fleet is deployed across Renewable Energy, Infrastructure & EPC, Steel & Industrials, Railways & Government, Oil, Gas & Power. Renewable Energy is currently the largest single vertical, accounting for approximately 48% of the deployed fleet as of FY26. Customers increasingly prefer to rent specialised lifting equipment rather than own it, avoiding upfront capital outlay, depreciation and maintenance obligations.

Management Perspective:

Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Trishakti Industries Limited, stated

“This order reflects the demand we continue to see from our customers across infrastructure, renewable energy, steel and industrial projects. By adding a balanced mix of crawler cranes, truck-mounted cranes and articulated boom lifts, we are broadening our product portfolio, which we believe is central to sustaining high fleet utilisation as we scale. Our focus remaining on deploying machines against tier1 customer demand and on disciplined execution as we work towards our fleet target of 200+ units”

About Trishakti Industries Limited:

Trishakti Industries Limited is a BSE-listed infrastructure equipment rental company engaged in providing specialized heavy equipment solutions for infrastructure, steel, industrial, renewable energy and large-scale construction projects across India. The Company continues to expand its fleet and capabilities to support India’s rapidly growing infrastructure and industrial ecosystem.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions and business plans. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

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www.confideleap.com

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