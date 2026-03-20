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Home / Business / Trom Industries Bags Rooftop Solar System Installation Contract from 17 Government Schools in Bhuj

Trom Industries Bags Rooftop Solar System Installation Contract from 17 Government Schools in Bhuj

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ANI
Updated At : 06:16 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], March 20: Trom Industries Limited (NSE- TROM | INE0SYV01018), a fast-growing solar EPC and clean energy solutions company, has announced receiving a work order from the District Education Office, Bhuj for the installation of rooftop solar systems across government schools. The project involves the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of rooftop solar systems across 17 government schools in Bhuj, with an order value of Rs ₹1.41 crore. The execution timeline for the project is one year, reflecting the company's capability to efficiently deliver distributed rooftop installations across multiple locations.

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This order marks a steady step forward in Trom Industries' expanding presence within the government solar segment. It underscores the company's execution strength in handling decentralized projects, which are increasingly becoming a key component of India's renewable energy transition. The project is aligned with the broader push towards clean energy adoption and energy efficiency within public infrastructure, particularly in the education sector, where sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions are gaining importance.

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With this order, Trom Industries continues to build traction in the public sector while maintaining consistent progress across its other business segments. The company remains well positioned to participate in the growing opportunities within India's solar rooftop and distributed energy market.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jignesh Patel, Managing Director of Trom Industries Limited said: "This project strengthens our presence in the government solar segment and reflects our ability to execute multi-location rooftop installations efficiently. With rising clean energy adoption in public infrastructure, we see a steady pipeline of similar opportunities ahead."

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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