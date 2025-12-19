DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Trom Industries Expands Order Pipeline with Municipal Infrastructure and Solar EPC Wins

Trom Industries Expands Order Pipeline with Municipal Infrastructure and Solar EPC Wins

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 19: Trom Industries Limited (NSE- TROM | INE0SYV01018) a fast-growing solar EPC and clean energy solutions company, has announced the addition of new domestic orders across municipal infrastructure and renewable energy segments, further strengthening its execution pipeline and business visibility.

Advertisement

Recent Order Highlights

Advertisement

₹1.59 Crore - Shakti Metals

* Scope: End-to-end execution of a 622.48 kW Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) grid-interactive power plant, including design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning

Advertisement

* Segment: Solar EPC

* Execution Timeline: To be completed within the current financial year

₹2.86 Crore - Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC)

* Scope: Empanelment for providing new streetlights and high mast lighting across newly constructed roads and multiple locations

* Segment: Municipal infrastructure

* Execution Timeline: Completion scheduled within the current year

Order Book Momentum and Growth Outlook

The recent order wins underscore Trom Industries' strong execution capabilities across both public infrastructure and clean energy verticals. While the municipal lighting project strengthens the Company's presence in urban infrastructure, the solar EPC order deepens its renewable energy portfolio. Supported by steady order inflows, diversified project exposure, and a disciplined execution approach.

Trom Industries continues to focus on scalable growth, operational efficiency, and expansion across high-growth clean energy and infrastructure opportunities, positioning the Company for sustained long-term value creation.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jignesh Patel, Managing Director of Trom Industries Limited said:

"These orders reflect Trom Industries' growing credibility across both public infrastructure and clean energy segments. The municipal lighting project strengthens our engagement with government bodies, while the solar EPC order reinforces our focus on scalable renewable energy solutions. With a diversified order pipeline and strong execution capabilities, we remain confident of sustaining healthy growth while delivering timely and high-quality outcomes for our clients"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts