Troogue named Best Generative AI Product of the Year at The Economic Times Enterprise AI Awards 2026

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: Troogue, India’s first AI-native technology talent marketplace, has won the Best Generative AI Product of the Year award at the Economic Times Enterprise AI Awards 2026.

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Technology talent is changing fast. As AI becomes part of everyday work, enterprises need to know more than what is written on a résumé. They need to understand what people can actually do, how they solve problems, how they work with AI and whether they can deliver in a real environment.

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Troogue was built for this shift.

It brings together technology professionals, specialist agencies, technology service companies and enterprises. Professionals demonstrate their capability through real-world simulations, problem-solving and scenarios built around the work they are expected to do. Enterprises get a clearer view of capability before bringing someone into a project or team.

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Madhu Rajputra Peravalli, Co-founder and CEO of Troogue, said:

“AI is changing what it means to be good at technology. The skills companies need are changing faster than résumés, job descriptions and traditional hiring can keep up with.

We started Troogue because we believe the technology talent market needs to work differently. Enterprises should be able to see what people can actually do, find the capability they need and put the right people to work without going through layers of noise.

That is what we are building. A marketplace for the AI-native workforce, where capability matters more than credentials and where enterprises can access the right people and teams with confidence.

This award is important to us because it validates that direction.” And we are still very early in what we want Troogue to become.

The awards were announced at a ceremony held in Bengaluru on September 17. The Economic Times Enterprise AI Awards recognise organisations using AI to solve real business problems, with the Best Generative AI Product category recognising new products built using generative AI.

The award citation recognised Troogue for both its scale and innovation, noting that its “AI-enabled platform connects enterprises with talent in an unprecedented way.”

Troogue today has more than 25,000 technology professionals on its platform and has worked with over 50 enterprise customers. By combining talent discovery, real-world simulations, capability intelligence and deployment, Troogue helps enterprises reduce the time and uncertainty involved in finding the right technology talent.

About Troogue

Troogue is India’s first AI-native technology talent marketplace, built around a simple idea: in a world where technology is changing this quickly, a résumé is no longer enough to understand what someone can do.

Troogue brings enterprises, technology professionals, specialist agencies and technology service companies into one marketplace. Instead of relying only on credentials and past experience, Troogue gives professionals the opportunity to demonstrate their capability through real-world simulations, problem-solving and scenarios that reflect the work they will actually be expected to do.

This gives enterprises a much clearer view of how someone thinks, builds, communicates, works with AI and handles real problems before deploying them into a team or project.

And it does not stop at selection. As professionals take on work, build new skills and deliver outcomes, Troogue continues to build a richer picture of their capability and how it is changing.

Troogue is also building AI agents for both enterprises and professionals to help them navigate this new talent market, from finding the right people and opportunities to staying ready for what comes next.

Together, these interactions are building Troogue’s Human Intelligence Data Layer, connecting people, capability and real work outcomes over time.

Troogue’s ambition is to become the place enterprises go when they need technology capability, and where technology professionals go to build, prove and grow theirs.

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