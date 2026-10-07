True Balance Premieres 'Har Life Ka Balance' Docuseries on JioHotstar

Three-part series follows six real customers using credit to navigate business, education and personal milestones

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Balance, an AI-powered digital lending platform, has launched Har Life Ka Balance, a three-part docuseries streaming on JioHotstar. The series follows six True Balance customers from different walks of life, highlighting how access to timely credit has supported their journeys across business, education and personal milestones.

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Filmed across customers' homes, businesses and workplaces, the series captures their experiences in their own words — from managing short-term cash flows and building businesses to funding education and meeting important personal milestones. The stories include a woman scaling her beauty and grooming business, an events entrepreneur navigating periods of lower demand, and a bank branch manager who turned to a digital lender when he needed credit himself.

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The customers featured in the series include self-employed individuals, small business owners and first-time borrowers, reflecting the diverse financial needs of the segments served by True Balance. As of 30 September 2026, True Balance had disbursed 19.3 million cumulative loans.

The six customers featured in Har Life Ka Balance are:

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• Gayatri, who is scaling her beauty and grooming business while planning her wedding

• Kewal, who runs an events business and manages periods of lower demand

• Rupesh, an insurance professional funding his son's education

• Vikas, who runs a general store that supports his family

• Simran, who has built a social-media enterprise after marriage

• Vishwas, a bank branch manager who turned to a digital lender when he needed credit himself

Together, the stories offer a view of financial inclusion through everyday experiences — women building independent incomes, small business owners managing uneven cash flows, and parents investing in their children's future.

Charlie Lee, Founder & CEO, True Balance, said: "India has made remarkable progress in bringing people into the formal financial system. The next step is enabling access to credit for those determined to pursue their ambitions, and we are proud to contribute to that next chapter. Our six customers featured in Har Life Ka Balance are building businesses, supporting families and planning for their futures while navigating everyday challenges. Their stories reflect the aspirations of millions of Indians. Through this series, we aim to bring 'Finance for All' to life through the lens of our customers and the journeys they are undertaking to move their lives forward."

Har Life Ka Balance is streaming now on JioHotstar.

Series link: https://jiohotstar.com/1271713412?utm_source=share

Promo link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/clips/har-life-ka-balance-promo/1271713455/watch

About True Balance India Pvt. Ltd.

True Balance is an AI-powered financial services platform operated by True Balance India Private Limited (formerly known as Balancehero India Private Limited). A unified hub for all financial needs, the True Balance platform provides a comprehensive suite of digital financial solutions focusing on democratizing credit for the underserved and underbanked populations across India.

Operating at the intersection of global technology standards and deep local market insights, the company utilizes advanced AI-backed proprietary credit-scoring to deliver seamless and responsible finance. This technology-first approach allows True Balance to effectively bridge the credit gap for the 'Next Billion' users seeking secure and dependable financial access.

The company operates under a robust regulatory framework, holding a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) license and facilitating credit through its RBI-licensed subsidiary NBFC, True Credits Private Limited. Backed by marquee global institutions including SoftBank, Naver, and Line, True Balance operates an extensive pan-India network with deep penetration across every district in the country. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company is a key contributor to the Digital India and Viksit Bharat visions, serving as a trusted financial partner in the nation's journey toward financial empowerment.

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