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Home / Business / True Hope Foundation reaches flood-affected families in Bihar’s Bhagalpur with essential relief

True Hope Foundation reaches flood-affected families in Bihar’s Bhagalpur with essential relief

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ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], September 21 (ANI): True Hope Foundation has extended relief support to families affected by flooding in Bhagalpur district, distributing essential supplies to communities facing difficulties accessing food, clothing, hygiene products and other daily necessities.

The foundation was among the first organisations to reach some affected areas in Bhagalpur when water levels were approximately 5 to 5.5 feet deep. With no boats available, the team navigated challenging conditions, including swimming and using available local means, to reach families requiring immediate assistance.

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On the first day of the relief operation, the team reached around 50 families, followed by support to more than 100 families on the second day. The water level has now receded and conditions are more controlled, although several families continue to face difficulties accessing everyday essentials.

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As part of the relief initiative, True Hope Foundation distributed sarees and clothes for women, sanitary napkins, 20-kg ration kits containing atta, rice, sugar and other food items, along with water bottles, chocolates and other edibles for children. Stationery kits were also distributed among children.

“Our focus is to reach families on the ground with essential supplies and remind them that they are not alone. Through this relief effort in Bhagalpur, we are doing our best to support affected communities with food, hygiene essentials and other immediate needs. We hope more people come forward and extend their support to families rebuilding their lives after the floods,” said Kuldeep Khatri, Director, True Hope Foundation.

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The relief distribution is being carried out based on the needs identified on the ground. The foundation’s team is continuing to assess affected communities and coordinate further assistance.

True Hope Foundation’s crowdfunding campaign for Bihar flood relief is still ongoing. The organisation is appealing to individuals and supporters to contribute towards relief efforts and help provide essential supplies to more flood-affected families.

Those willing to support the ongoing relief efforts can visit the True Hope Foundation fundraiser and contribute towards Bihar flood relief. Every contribution can help extend immediate support to families affected by the floods. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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