True Impact Foundation and Bharat Benevita Foundation Deliver Flood Relief to Over 12,000 People Across Assam

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New Delhi [India], August 20: As monsoon rains continue to batter Assam, thousands of families have been displaced, with villages submerged, roads cut off, and access to food, clean water, and healthcare severely disrupted. In response, True Impact Foundation, in partnership with Bharat Benevita Foundation, has been running an on-ground flood relief initiative across some of the worst-affected regions in the state.

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So far, the initiative has reached over 12,130 people across 24+ villages in four districts: Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, and Charaideo. Alongside the distribution of essential supplies, the teams are also running a daily cooked meal programme currently serving 1,500 people each day.

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Watch the on-ground relief distribution: [ https://youtu.be/9d6xHDkptJs ]

Field teams have worked directly with local communities to identify families with the most urgent needs. With roads submerged and infrastructure damaged in several pockets, volunteers navigated difficult terrain to ensure essentials reached people who had little or no access to markets, healthcare, or regular supply chains.

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Relief materials distributed so far include dry rations and grocery kits, medicine kits, rain protection kits, mosquito nets, sanitary pads, bedsheets and mats, ORS and hygiene supplies, and buckets and utensils, along with regular phenyl and bleaching powder supply at shelter homes. The initiative has prioritised the most vulnerable households, including children, the elderly, daily wage workers, and families who had lost access to food supplies.

Floods in Assam are a recurring humanitarian crisis, not merely a seasonal event. Heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers leave homes damaged, farmland submerged, and access to schools, healthcare, and markets severely restricted. For families dependent on daily wages or farming, the loss extends well beyond displacement, affecting income and stability for months after the water recedes. Many families were moved to temporary shelters, while others remained stranded in partially submerged homes awaiting relief.

Speaking about the importance of reaching affected families with timely assistance,

Shameem, Founder of True Hope Foundation, said: "When a family is affected by a flood, the need is not limited to one thing. People need food, medicines, clean surroundings, basic household supplies, and protection from the conditions around them. Our focus has been to reach communities directly and provide support that can make their immediate situation a little easier. With the support of our partners, we want to continue reaching families who are still waiting for essential assistance."

This reflects a broader principle behind the relief effort: disaster response works best when it addresses multiple, overlapping needs at once, rather than limiting assistance to a single category of supplies.

The relief effort has been made possible through the generosity of donors across India, whose contributions were matched on the ground by volunteers, local coordinators, and community members working together to identify areas requiring immediate assistance. Despite disrupted transportation and limited accessibility in several flood-hit locations, teams have remained committed to reaching vulnerable families without delay, distributing aid in an organised manner to those facing the greatest need.

For many families, the arrival of relief materials meant more than immediate assistance; it was reassurance that they had not been forgotten. Volunteers who interacted closely with affected communities noted that disasters leave a lasting emotional and economic toll well beyond the visible destruction, including lost belongings, documents, agricultural equipment, and income sources that make recovery a long process even after the water recedes. Even so, teams on the ground witnessed the resilience of local communities, with families sharing shelter and helping neighbours access relief supplies, a spirit of solidarity that has shaped the response as much as the aid itself.

Strength in Partnership

The collaboration between True Impact Foundation and Bharat Benevita Foundation reflects how partnerships strengthen disaster response by combining resources, local coordination, and community engagement, particularly during large-scale emergencies where needs exceed the capacity of any single organisation. Working together has allowed the teams to respond faster, use resources more effectively, and ensure aid reaches communities promptly.

Beyond emergency relief, long-term recovery remains a significant challenge. Restoring livelihoods, repairing homes, rebuilding infrastructure, and ensuring access to healthcare and education require sustained support long after media attention fades. Recovery is not just about rebuilding physical infrastructure; it is also about restoring confidence and strengthening community resilience so families can regain stability after months of uncertainty.

About True Impact Foundation

True Impact Foundation is a crowdfunding platform that connects donors with verified NGOs and medical causes across India, enabling individuals and corporate partners to give directly to causes spanning healthcare, education, livelihood support, and emergency response. Built on the principles of trust and transparency, the platform verifies every cause it hosts, ensuring donors can give with confidence and see their contributions create meaningful, accountable impact where it is needed most.

About Bharat Benevita Foundation

Bharat Benevita Foundation is actively engaged in community development and social welfare initiatives, with a focus on improving access to essential services for underserved populations. Through this partnership, both organisations combined their strengths to deliver timely assistance where it was needed most.

"No single organisation can meet a crisis of this scale alone," said Deepak Kumar Saw, CEO of Bharat Benevita Foundation. "Partnering with True Impact Foundation let us combine local coordination with wider reach, and that is what got relief to families faster. We have worked in these communities long enough to know that floods do not just take homes, they take stability for months afterward. Standing with them early, and staying engaged after the water recedes, is the commitment we made."

As Assam continues its recovery, relief efforts remain essential for families still coping with displacement, damaged homes, and disrupted livelihoods. This initiative is a reminder that meaningful change becomes possible when organisations collaborate with a shared purpose, reaffirming True Impact Foundation's commitment to standing with communities during times of crisis and strengthening hope for families as they rebuild their lives.

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