True Impact Foundation Delivers Flood Relief to Families Across Bihar

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: This year’s monsoon floods in Bihar have been among the worst the state has seen in years. At least 20 deaths have been recorded so far, with nearly five million people affected across the state, as all seven of Bihar’s key rivers rose above their danger levels after heavy rain. The Ganga broke all-time high-water records at three gauge stations simultaneously, a historic event that triggered one of India’s largest active flood responses, with around 22 lakh people affected across 14 districts at the height of the crisis. Thousands of houses have been submerged, roads cut off, and access to food, clean water, and healthcare severely disrupted for families across the state.

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In response, True Impact Foundation, in partnership with Bharat Benevita Foundation, launched an on-ground flood relief initiative across some of the worst-affected regions in the state. With so many families cut off from markets, healthcare, and regular supply chains, this relief effort has come as a lifeline, reaching people at a moment when they have little else to fall back on.

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Reaching these families has not been straightforward. In several villages, volunteers have had to wade through neck-deep water on foot to get supplies to homes that vehicles simply cannot reach, planning routes around washed-out roads and shifting water levels day to day. For many families, there was no home left to return to. Others found their houses standing but filled with water up to the neck, every room submerged, every belonging soaked or swept away.

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Relief supplies distributed in Patna and Bhagalpur districts include ready-to-eat food, grocery kits, medicine kits, rain protection kits, drinking water, sanitary pads, mosquito coils, and mosquito nets. This relief has impacted over 2,000+ lives. Additionally, 600 solar emergency lights are distributed regularly at shelter homes, and phenyl and bleaching powder are supplied to maintain sanitation and hygiene.

Bihar is India’s most flood-prone state, with close to three-quarters of the population in its northern districts living under the threat of severe flooding each monsoon. For families who depend on daily wages or farming, a flood of this scale does not end when the water recedes; it can mean months of lost income, damaged land, and disrupted schooling for their children.

With volunteers and local coordinators are working together on the ground to identify where help is needed most. Many of the areas reached so far had seen little to no aid before these teams arrived, making timely distribution of food, clean water, and medicine especially critical in the days after the flooding began.

This is not the first time True Impact Foundation and Bharat Benevita Foundation have worked together on disaster response, having supported a similar relief effort during this year’s flooding in Assam. For the Bihar relief initiative, True Impact Foundation is extending support from its own resources, while Bharat Benevita Foundation is leading on-ground coordination and distribution. Together, the organisations are working to ensure timely assistance reaches families affected by the floods.

The immediate relief work is only part of what recovery requires. Rebuilding homes, restoring farmland, and getting children back into school are processes that continue long after a flood stops making headlines, and both organisations note that sustained support in the months ahead will matter as much as the initial response.

About True Impact Foundation

True Impact Foundation is a crowdfunding platform that connects donors with verified NGOs and medical causes across India, enabling individuals and corporate partners to support causes spanning healthcare, education, livelihood support, and emergency response. Every cause on the platform is verified before it is listed, and donors receive 80G tax benefits along with visibility into how their contributions are used. It’s on a mission to change lives of 1 million people in the next one year.

For the Bihar flood relief initiative, True Impact Foundation is supporting the relief effort through its own resources, in partnership with Bharat Benevita Foundation, which is leading on-ground coordination and distribution

About Bharat Benevita Foundation

Bharat Benevita Foundation works on community development and social welfare initiatives, with a focus on improving underserved populations’ access to essential services. On this initiative, the organisation has led coordination and distribution on the ground, working directly with local communities across the affected districts.

As floodwaters recede in some districts and rise in others, relief work in Bihar remains ongoing. True Impact Foundation will continue extending support for as long as the response requires, helping sustain relief efforts beyond the immediate emergency and into the longer recovery faced by affected families.

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