Truecaller Ads Launches Masthead: Brings Brands to the Forefront of Mobile Attention

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 22: In a move set to redefine mobile advertising, Truecaller, the global communications platform, has unveiled the Truecaller Masthead, a powerful new ad format that places brands directly on one of the most viewed and trusted screens in the mobile experience: the primary caller ID screen.

This isn't just another ad space. It's a moment of undivided attention when over a billion times a day, users around the world glance at their phones to see who's calling. Now, brands can be part of that moment.

With Truecaller Masthead, advertisers can claim a 100% share of voice, with zero competing content. It's a clean, clutter-free canvas for storytelling delivered at a high-trust, high-visibility touchpoint. Whether it's bold display, dynamic GIFs, Rich HTML, creatives, the format flexes to match a brand's unique voice.

Backed by Truecaller's core pillars of safety, trust, and identity, Masthead ads offer more than just impressions. They offer relevance-enhanced by advanced targeting capabilities that tap into demographics, geography, custom segments, and first-party insights to deliver precision at scale.

As consumers become harder to reach and attention becomes more fragmented, Truecaller Masthead presents marketers with a rare opportunity: a moment of true focus, already embedded in users' daily habits, and wrapped in the credibility of a platform trusted by hundreds of millions.

For brands looking to cut through the noise and be seen where it truly matters-this is the call you've been waiting for.

Speaking on the launch, Hemant Arora, VP, Global Ads Business at Truecaller said, "We've built Truecaller to bring trust, efficiency and clarity to communication. With Truecaller Masthead, we're extending that same philosophy to brands, giving them a high-attention space to show up clearly, meaningfully, and without the noise of competing messages. In a time when brands are constantly competing for attention, Truecaller Masthead offers a space that's both exclusive and effective."

The solution has already been tested in its beta phase by leading brands such as Amazon Prime, Havells, and Godrej, delivering impressive viewability of 75% (with some campaigns trending as high as 90% viewability).

Saurabh Saini, Head, Digital Marketing & Communication, Havell's India, said, "The innovative Caller ID campaign with Truecaller Ads has been a great plus for our brand visibility strategy. The ability to achieve significant reach of 11 million unique users in our target segments with such innovation has exceeded our expectations. This partnership has opened up an entirely new way of connecting with our audience in a clutter free and highly visible way."

With declining attention on traditional ad formats and increasing ad fatigue, Truecaller Masthead provides brands a timely alternative, offering scale, exclusivity, and relevance.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands.

Visit advertisers.truecaller.com for more information.

