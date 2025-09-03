Truecaller Ads Promises a Stellar Lineup for Brands Looking at Capturing this Festive Season

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

This festive season, brands are not just advertising, they are racing to secure their place on Truecaller Ads, the communications platform that sits at the center of India’s celebratory moments.

With billions of calls and messages exchanged during the festive surge, marketers are increasingly turning to Truecaller to reach consumers when excitement, attention, and purchase intent are at their peak.

Advertisement

Festive demand is already surging. Premium roadblocks on Truecaller are being snapped up for the next two months, with leading players across e-commerce, jewelry, automotive, and consumer durables reserving inventory to dominate consumer conversations at scale. Masthead placements - the prime real estate on the app’s daily communication flow are witnessing record uptake, offering brands unmatched front-and-center visibility. Meanwhile, Truecaller Play, the platform’s immersive ad environment for rich media and video, is empowering marketers to tell powerful, emotion-driven stories that consumers remember.

What truly sets Truecaller apart is its ability to blend impact with intelligence. Beyond reach and scale, the platform delivers end-to-end measurement—from engagement analytics and conversion tracking to brand lift studies and attribution insights ensuring every rupee invested translates into measurable outcomes and real business growth.

Advertisement

Commenting on the momentum, Vanita Rathore, Senior Director, Global Ad Sales at Truecaller, said, “Festivals in India are about connections, and Truecaller sits at the heart of these connections. This year, brands aren’t waiting, they’re lapping up our festive solutions early to secure dominance. With high-impact formats like roadblocks, masthead takeovers, and Truecaller Play, we’re enabling marketers to not just advertise, but to become part of meaningful conversations and celebrations. The response so far is a strong validation of the trust brands place in Truecaller to deliver festive impact at scale.”

With more than 3 billion impressions delivered through roadblocks and 150 million users reached via its highest-impact solutions, Truecaller Ads continues to set the benchmark for advertisers. By combining unmatched consumer access, innovative formats, and performance-led measurement, the platform empowers brands to own festive conversations and drive real business results at scale.

About Truecaller and Truecaller Ads

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising is the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands.

Visit advertisers.truecaller.com for more information.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)