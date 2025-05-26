Truecaller and Zepto Partner to Power Trusted Engagement from Onboarding to Delivery in Quick Commerce

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 26: Zepto, India's fastest-growing quick commerce company has partnered with Truecaller, the global communications platform, to build trust, streamline operations, and enable seamless interactions between users and the Zepto workforce. In the high-speed world of real-time commerce, where every second matters, Zepto ensures reliable communication across customers, delivery partners, support teams, and new hires.

Through Truecaller's Customer Experience Solutions, this collaboration aims to elevate user engagement at every stage of the Zepto journey--from onboarding to doorstep delivery. By leveraging Truecaller's suite of advanced communication capabilities, Zepto ensures that every user interaction, be it order confirmations, delivery coordination, or support queries is trusted, contextual, and secure.

Using Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID, Zepto displays its brand name, logo, and a verified badge during calls, enabling users to instantly recognize and respond confidently, enhancing trust and reducing friction in critical moments of customer interaction.

To further enhance customer engagement or communication effectiveness, Zepto leverages Truecaller's advanced Customer Experience capabilities like Call Reason to add context to calls, Video Caller ID to deliver branded visuals before a call connects, and the Call Me Back feature, which empowers users to reconnect conveniently, especially valuable for missed delivery or onboarding calls.

Going a step further, Zepto has implemented Verified Campaigns to unlock personalized, high-impact targeted outreach via branded calls and SMS. This enables the brand to connect and engage with high-intent users in a contextual and trusted manner.

At the onboarding stage of the Zepto user journey, Truecaller's SDK powers a 1-tap, OTP-less login for Zepto and Zepto Cafe, reducing friction at sign-up, minimizing drop-offs, and accelerating conversions during peak demand periods. Commenting on the partnership, Kaivalya Vohra, Co-Founder, Zepto, said, "In the fast-moving world of quick commerce, trusted communication is foundational to every successful transaction. Whether it's coordinating deliveries or engaging with users, every interaction must be secure, seamless, and reliable. Our partnership with Truecaller enables us to further safeguard these connections through verified communication channels, enhancing both user trust and operational efficiency. Together, we're reinforcing our commitment to building a safer, more dependable q-commerce experience."

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, said, "Zepto's promise of speed, convenience, and reliability aligns perfectly with Truecaller's mission to power trusted and contextual communication at scale. Through our Customer Experience Solutions, we enable Zepto to deliver seamless experiences from secure onboarding to fulfillment while ensuring every interaction is anchored in trust. We're excited to partner with Zepto as they continue redefining urban convenience in India."

Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution is trusted by more than 2500+ businesses globally. It delivers enhanced communication capabilities that promote brand recognition, build trust, and safeguard customers from scams and fraud.

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto is on a mission to save you time - making every second count towards life's real joys. Our platform has revolutionised rapid commerce in India with cutting-edge technology and strategically optimised delivery hubs. Zepto offers an extensive range of 45,000+ products, from fresh groceries to electronics, beauty essentials, apparels, toys and more, delivering across 80+ cities in 10 minutes*. Zepto Cafe extends our commitment to convenience, featuring a curated menu of over 200 fresh items.

Reach out for any further queries or media assistance: Zepto@prpundithavasred.com.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.

