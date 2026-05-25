Truecaller Appoints Meta & Samsung Veteran Sandeep Bhushan to its Board

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced the appointment of Sandeep Bhushan to its Board of Directors, bringing in a seasoned leader with deep expertise in technology businesses, monetisation, and consumer trust at scale.

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Bhushan brings in over 25 years of experience across consumer, digital, and media businesses. He most recently served as India Director of Global Marketing Solutions at Meta, where he built and led a multi-billion-dollar business, helping catalyse broader digital economic participation in the company’s largest and most complex market.

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His career spans leadership roles at Samsung, where he led marketing and operator partnerships for its smartphone business, and at WSJ-Mint, where he was a founding member and COO, helping build one of India’s most influential business media platforms. Prior to this, he started his career at Unilever and held leadership roles for over a decade. This unique combination gives him a rare perspective across advertisers, platforms, and media ecosystems.

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Truecaller is actively pivoting its advertising strategy from a reliance on traditional programmatic display ads toward a diversified, high-intent B2B SaaS model and premium, rich-media formats. This pivot is designed to reduce dependence on third-party ad partners and instead maximize revenue through direct business relationships.

Bhushan’s expertise in navigating complex consumer and media markets, designing monetisation strategies and balancing growth with long-term user trust is expected to play a key role in shaping the company’s next phase of expansion.

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Truecaller has seen strong growth in recent years, with over 500 million active users globally and a rapidly expanding advertising and enterprise verification business, particularly in high-growth markets such as India, Middle East and LATAM.

Commenting on his appointment, Sandeep Bhushan said, "Truecaller has built a powerful platform at global scale, where trust and monetisation must evolve together. As digital ecosystems mature, getting this balance right becomes a key differentiator. I look forward to engaging with the Board and management team to help shape the next phase of the company’s continued growth journey.” Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder of Truecaller, said, "Sandeep’s appointment to the Board marks an important addition. His strong background in scaling monetisation and consumer franchises across top global platforms will bring valuable perspective to our journey, along with a strong understanding of high-growth markets like India and APAC. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale our multiple revenue streams." Bhushan is currently a Board member at Traya Health. He holds no shares in Truecaller and is considered independent in relation to the company, its management, and its major shareholders.

About Truecaller Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 68 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2025 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.

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