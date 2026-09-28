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Home / Business / Truecaller Scam Checker Brings Together Scam Detection and Community Intelligence

Truecaller Scam Checker Brings Together Scam Detection and Community Intelligence

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PTI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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New web and Android destination lets anyone check a suspicious link, number, or message in seconds, backed by the scam intelligence of 500 million users

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

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Truecaller today announced the launch of Truecaller Scam Checker on the web and app, a new destination designed to help people quickly assess whether they may be dealing with a scam and stay informed about the latest fraud trends. The intent is to extend Truecaller’s scam protection beyond caller identification and spam blocking.

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Truecaller Scam Checker on the web and Truecaller Android app lets anyone check a suspicious link, number, or message in seconds

The solution brings together multiple scam-detection capabilities into a single experience, allowing users to check suspicious web links, search phone numbers, discover relevant scam reports, and better understand potential fraud attempts before taking action.

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With Truecaller Scam Checker, people can:

• Check a link for signs that it may be malicious or used in a phishing attempt.

• Look up a phone number to see what Truecaller's detection systems and community signals indicate.

• Search Scamfeed reports to find similar scams described by other people.

• Describe a concern in their own words and get relevant results, including checks on links or numbers in the query and related community reports.

Together, these cover the three things a suspicious message usually contains: a number, a link, and a story. A person can check all three in the same place, in seconds.

The company also plans to expand Truecaller Scam Checker with broader coverage of scam techniques, screenshot uploads for richer analysis, user authentication, and additional capabilities in the near future.

“People often sense that something is wrong, but they need a quick way to check before responding,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller. “Scam Checker brings together our detection capabilities and what our community has reported so that people can investigate a suspicious link, number or story in one place.”

Availability

Truecaller Scam Checker launches in India on the Android app, with more regions to follow, and globally on the Truecaller website. Availability in additional markets and iOS support are planned for a later date.

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for 500 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, is a member of the GSMA, and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

For more information, visit truecaller.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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