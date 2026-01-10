DT
Home / United States / Trump calls for one year cap on credit card interest rates at 10 per cent

Trump calls for one year cap on credit card interest rates at 10 per cent

US President says the proposal aims to improve affordability and prevent consumers from being "ripped off" by credit card companies

article_Author
ANI
Washington DC, Updated At : 08:57 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday. Reuters Photo
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has announced a one-year cap on credit card interest rates, proposing a maximum rate of 10 per cent, to be effective from January 20.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, which was shared on X by The White House, Trump criticised credit card companies for charging interest rates ranging from 20 per cent to 30 per cent or higher, arguing that such rates have placed an undue financial burden on Americans.

Advertisement

He attributed the persistence of high interest rates to policies during the Joe Biden administration, framing the proposal as a measure aimed at improving affordability for consumers.

Advertisement

According to the post, the proposed cap would take effect on January 20, 2026, and would remain in place for one year.

Trump described the move as an effort to prevent what he characterised as consumers being "ripped off" by credit card companies.

Advertisement

The announcement emphasises affordability as a central theme and highlights January 20 as symbolically significant, noting that it would coincide with one anniversary of Trump's administration.

"Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be "ripped off" by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more, which festered unimpeded during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration. AFFORDABILITY! Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%. Coincidentally, the January 20th date will coincide with the one year anniversary of the historic and very successful Trump Administration. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.

